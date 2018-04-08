'Big price to pay after mindless Syria attack,' says Trump
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said there will be a “big price to pay” after what he called a “mindless CHEMICAL attack” in Syria, allegedly involving chlorine gas.
Trump also called Syrian President Bashar al-Assad an “animal.” “President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad.
"Big price to pay,” Trump said in a pair of tweets which began with a discussion of the attack in Syria's Eastern Ghouta, where rescue workers alleged that regime loyalists had used chlorine gas.
“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world,” the president said.
At least 80 civilians have been killed since Friday after the regime launched fresh air raids on rebel-held areas of Eastern Ghouta, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor.
Syrian state media and the regime's ally Russia denounced claims of chemical use as “fabrications.” “Open area immediately for medical help and verification,” Trump said.
“Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!”
The latest alleged attack came a year after the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikun in northwestern Syria was hit by an air strike. A UN-commissioned report said many residents of the town suffered the symptoms of an attack from an illegal nerve agent and more than 80 or them died, convulsed in agony.
Trump responded to that attack three days later, when US warships in the Mediterranean fired 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase.
Assad denied ordering that attack and Russia has continued to give him diplomatic cover at the United Nations.
Trump on Sunday criticised his predecessor Barack Obama for not striking after warning that the use of chemical weapons in Syria was a “red line.”
“If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line in The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!” Trump said.
Comments (25)
Trump is threatening Syria, but his mouth is shut when Indian army is killing Kashmiri Freedom Fighters since 1947. Shame on US & UN.
Look, who is making noises without any positive steps! As usual, nothing will happen, apart from statements will made from different leaders fir a while without addressing the real political, financial, religious and social issues - where is UN, and why Palestine's and Kashmir's inhuman atrocities are overlooked and ignored?
Another false flag attack.. Another trumpets of War were blown by America and its cronies.. Old strategy new ground.. But mark my words USA, this time your mistake will land you in history books and your cronies will be running bare footed for saving their lives against the wrath of Axis of Resistance which you rightly consider Axis of Evil for oppressors like you..
Nerve agent attack in U.K. Injuring a few led to expuyand sanctions against Russia; what action world has taken for the senseless killing of hundreds of thousands of Muslims. The only difference here is that Muslims killings Muslims!
What about attacks in different places by America....are those to spread love....
What about Israel and Gaza massacre and US weapons in Yemen massacres
Source of chemical attacks is from US sponsored White helmets and UK based observatory for Syria
Here he is 100 % right.
Trump is slow at learning. He has not yet learned that America has been defeated in Syria. The only thing left to do now is withdraw US troops with dignity before they are forced to turn tail in humiliation.
Syrian Army have recovered chemical weapons and Israeli supplies from terrorists in Ghouta
Russia already warned that US paid groups would throw chemical weapons as a pretext for US to bomb Damascus and if any Russian servicemen dies, Putin would retaliate by bombing areas where US ‘advisors’ are housed. Trump should not start WW 3.
Here we go... after loosing the plot of “Greater Israel” and by blaming Assad for chemical attack, US is finding an excuse to step in openly and get support of other countries. I have no doubt if it is a real chemical attack, it has been carried out by US / Israel.
All the nations must support President Trump in his endeavors to alleviate the sufferings of unfortunate people hit by gas attack.
So Mr president killings of innocent people in Israel and Kashmir, verified the world over, are OK with you and your Country, but alleged gas attack in Syria which no one has verified as yet is SICK.
Talk is cheap. After Trump announced he;s pulling US troops out of Syria, it was a clear signal to the Russians and Syrians to do what they like in Syria. Now he's pointing fingers at them?
Inadequate, little late and feeble attempt to seem concerned. Trump only wants to focus on where he can make money - like selling Billions in weapons to the Saudis and UAE - so they can in turn, do the same in Yemen and killing thousands.
Look who is talking..still blood of 100 Afghan madrasa children is not dried yet..shame on you Trump ...double standards .....
Assad can hang on to what little of Syria he has left, but one day he will have to wake up and face what he has done.
No doubt now, ISIS is production of US.
Sir
What about killimgs in Kashmir and Palestine???
Oh they do not have petrol to attract sympathy and help from th3 greedy western politicians!!!
Why will Asad use chemical weapons when he is in a position of strength and how will it benefit Asad? This seems to be the work of Western intelligence agencies primarily CIA which is creating excuses to stay permanently in Syria.
who is going to pay price 100 innocents kids killed Afghanistan a week ago?
And despicable and heinous murder of young students in Afghanistan by your country Mr President - how SICK is that
Assad must go.
This is all US and its allies Drama, every sensible man will look who will get benefit from these types of attacks.
Yeah, Syria will pay the price. But he had nothing to say about Israelis killing 26 innocent Palestinains for protesting the seige of Gaza on their own side of the border.
Selective sympathy or condemnation does not garner my respect for hypocrtical Western leaders.