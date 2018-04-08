DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Parachinar woman hopeful opens poll office

The Newspaper's CorrespondentApril 08, 2018

Email


PARACHINAR: Tribal elders welcome Ali Begum at the inauguration ceremony of her election office on Saturday.—Dawn
PARACHINAR: Tribal elders welcome Ali Begum at the inauguration ceremony of her election office on Saturday.—Dawn

PARACHINAR: A tribal woman from Parac­hinar, Kurram Agency, who plans to contest election for a National Assembly’s general seat from the agency in the upcoming polls, opened her election office on Saturday.

Ali Begum, 63, is a retired bureaucrat from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas who served on important posts both in Fata and Khyber Pakhtun­khwa.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of her election office, Ms Begum emphasised the role and rights of women in the tribal society. She stressed the need for sectarian harmony and unity of tribal people for the development and prosperity of Kurram Agency.

She called upon local people to resolve their internal issues, saying this would pave the way for the establishment of a lasting peace in the region.

Talking to Dawn, Ms Begum said she wanted to bring change to her area, and particularly address difficulties being faced by local women. She expressed the hope that people in the tribal belt, especially women, would encourage and support her.

A large number of people from across Kurram Agency attended the inauguration ceremony of Ms Begum’s election office. They praised her decision to contest the election.

Some tribal elders who spoke to Dawn on the occasion paid tribute to Ms Begum for playing an important role in solving problems of the region during her tenure as a bureaucrat and vowed to support her in her bid to win the election.

They said Ms Begum enjoyed support of women in Parachinar.

Shahid Kazmi, a political activist in Kurram Agency, said that Ms Begum was a symbol of unity in the region and an inspiration for many tribal women.

It may be mentioned that Badam Zari was the first woman candidate from Fata who contested the 2013 general election for the National Asse­mbly constituency NA-44 in Bajaur Agency.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Amnesty mystery

Amnesty mystery

Amnesty beneficiaries need to have some confidence that they aren’t walking into a trap.

Opinion

Editorial

April 08, 2018

For Afghan peace

THE run-up to the trip was marred somewhat by Afghan accusations of cross-border fire by Pakistani security forces,...
Updated April 08, 2018

Undiplomatic minister

It is unclear if Khawaja Asif is unfit for the job, uninterested in it or has switched into campaign mode.
April 08, 2018

FIR against editor

“I DISAPPROVE of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” goes the phrase often...
Updated April 07, 2018

Amnesty or surrender?

MANY ‘positive’ features may be pointed out, but the truth is that there is no such thing as a good tax amnesty...
April 07, 2018

World Health Day

LIKE Pakistan, WHO will be looking back at seven decades of health today as it observes the 70th anniversary of ...
April 07, 2018

Justice for Sindh’s women

IT is sad that despite an increase in violence against women, the criminal justice system is unable to punish the...