Parachinar woman hopeful opens poll office

PARACHINAR: A tribal woman from Parac­hinar, Kurram Agency, who plans to contest election for a National Assembly’s general seat from the agency in the upcoming polls, opened her election office on Saturday.

Ali Begum, 63, is a retired bureaucrat from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas who served on important posts both in Fata and Khyber Pakhtun­khwa.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of her election office, Ms Begum emphasised the role and rights of women in the tribal society. She stressed the need for sectarian harmony and unity of tribal people for the development and prosperity of Kurram Agency.

She called upon local people to resolve their internal issues, saying this would pave the way for the establishment of a lasting peace in the region.

Talking to Dawn, Ms Begum said she wanted to bring change to her area, and particularly address difficulties being faced by local women. She expressed the hope that people in the tribal belt, especially women, would encourage and support her.

A large number of people from across Kurram Agency attended the inauguration ceremony of Ms Begum’s election office. They praised her decision to contest the election.

Some tribal elders who spoke to Dawn on the occasion paid tribute to Ms Begum for playing an important role in solving problems of the region during her tenure as a bureaucrat and vowed to support her in her bid to win the election.

They said Ms Begum enjoyed support of women in Parachinar.

Shahid Kazmi, a political activist in Kurram Agency, said that Ms Begum was a symbol of unity in the region and an inspiration for many tribal women.

It may be mentioned that Badam Zari was the first woman candidate from Fata who contested the 2013 general election for the National Asse­mbly constituency NA-44 in Bajaur Agency.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2018