Those criticising 'revolutionary tax reforms' should reveal their own details, challenges Abbasi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that those criticising the recently announced "revolutionary tax reforms" should first make their own tax details public.

Addressing a public gathering in Kharan after inaugurating Khuzdar-Shahdadkot highway and performing the groundbreaking of Kharan-Yakmach road, the prime minister hoped that people would join the “course of national development by paying taxes and proving their patriotism”.

“There is no room for criticism,” Abbasi said, adding that the critics are basically opposing the government’s initiative of reducing tax rates.

“Previous governments always increased tax rates but it was the PML-N government that reduced the same by more than 50 per cent,” the premier said.

Analysis: An amnesty for all

Abbasi explained that the tax reforms were meant to shift the burden of indirect taxes from the poor to those “who are not paying taxes despite earning millions”.

Talking about his visit to Kabul, the prime minister said that he discussed the Afghan issue with local leaders and told them “no country desires peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan”.

He hoped that the Afghan side will also show sincerity like Pakistan does, “peace could be restored in the region”.

Abbasi said that democracy would flourish and the country would progress if people elect sincere leadership in the upcoming election.