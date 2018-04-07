DAWN.COM

Man killed as US diplomat rams vehicle into motorcycle in Islamabad

Shakeel QararUpdated April 07, 2018

A motorcyclist in Islamabad was killed in a road accident on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle reportedly driven by the military attaché of United States.

According to DawnNewsTV, Col Joseph Emanuel was driving a white SUV when he hit Ateeq and Raheel travelling on a motorbike. Resultantly, Ateeq died on the spot while Raheel suffered serious injuries and has been shifted to nearby hospital.

Police didn’t attempt to arrest the military attaché since he holds diplomatic immunity; however, they have shifted the US embassy’s vehicle to Kohsar police station.

The US diplomat reportedly misbehaved with the police and left the police station in another vehicle.

In 2011, US consulate employee Raymond Davis had shot two Pakistani men in what he said was self-defence in a market area in Lahore.

