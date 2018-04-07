SC rails against mismanagement of Karachi's civic resources, orders illegal structures demolished
The Supreme Court's (SC) Karachi registry on Saturday ordered the city's administration to demolish all illegal buildings and offices built on land that was previously allocated to public parks.
Hearing a petition filed by former Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan, a two-member SC bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Maqbool Baqar ordered the city's authorities to tear down wedding halls, political parties' offices and other illegal buildings along Kashmir Road as well as other parts of the city.
"The city has being ruined," Justice Ahmed thundered at one point. "Is there anyone who will take responsibility for it?"
Recalling that he used to play cricket in China Ground in his youth, he noted that the land has since been turned into developed property. He ordered the authorities to reclaim the playground and demolish the offices built there.
"Illegal buildings will not be tolerated on land allocated for welfare projects," he stated.
He also demanded to know who was responsible for "building huge walls" on Sharea Faisal, before remarking that Karachi's dilapidated condition had become a "source of embarrassment" for its residents.
Justice Ahmed also questioned the building of new shopping malls, saying that they seem to serve "no good" since locally manufactured products were not sold there.
"Even our labourers are losing their jobs to the Chinese now," he complained, possibly in reference to various sanitation projects in the city being handed over to foreign contractors.
The bench admonished Sindh Attorney General Zamir Ghumro — who had appeared before the court today — for not taking any action against provincial officials involved in land grabbing.
"What is the Sindh government doing? What does it want us to do?" asked the exasperated Justice Ahmed."We don't want to assume the government's job."
He regretted that the court had to interfere in administrative affairs when its job was to look at matters regarding the law and the Constitution.
Justice Ahmed also criticised the lavish lifestyle of government officers, wondering where they were getting the money to "charter private flights to get their children married in London". Without naming names, he asked the AG if any action had been taken against the officer who was accused of doing so.
Justice Ahmed then told Ghumro to advise the mayor of Karachi and the chief minister of Sindh to step back and take a fresh look at Karachi's condition.
Ghumro was also ordered to submit a complete computerised record of the province's revenue along with details of its standard operating procedures within a month.
Kotri encroachments persist
News that 648 acres of government land was still plagued with illegal encroachments added to the court's annoyance with the city's administration. The assistant commissioner of Kotri was summoned to the Karachi registry and was ordered him to remove all encroachments from the area within a month.
"Take indiscriminate action against everyone involved [in setting up encroachments on government land]," the bench told the bureaucrat, warning him that "no one will protect you if you are found involved in any irregularity".
The process of removing encroachments shall start from Sunday morning, the court ordered.
Too little too late.
good. let us see if it actually get done, many influential people will oppose it.
We must be rich, contracting garbage lifting to poor chinese companies!
Land is being encroached everywhere by Politicians, Political Parties and Mafia backed by these Political Parties.
Mehran Town is one area where Kabza Mafia is fully active. Without political backing these mafia cannot exist. The political parties need to be taken to task for this adventurism.
He also ordered the same about wedding halls illegally built in Bani Gal. But, nothing happened.
SC orders are very correct, appreciated. But, what about thousands of open air hotels, millions of illegal shops, tea hotel, restaurants, repair shop, workshops all over the city? Go and see, open air hotels in front of Milleniam Mall Gulshan e Iqbal. Fruit carts all over city, jammed traffic due to carts.I appeal Chief Justice to take action against these great hurdle.
Great job by Supreme Court! It will hurt landgrabbers and builders' mafia badly.
The expensive land of this city is the main source of a lot of complications and emerging of deadly mafias.
Bravo to the supreme court of Pakistan. I wish after this Chief Justice our courts continue this tradition.
Thank you for taking notice of the illegal build-ups in Karachi. The high rise walls on Shahra-e-Faisal are the latest addition of public spaces being taken over by the mafias who are a law unto themselves. The walls are being used for publicity and deprive the other side of both air and light to whoever is passing by. Shops and other such facilities are being erected without any consideration for the citizens of the city. It is easy money for
Good news, but will illegally built wedding halls be demolished as ordered by SC or rich and famous people will use their influence to revert oder? Let's wait and see!
Need to implement for all areas instead of specific target.
Honourable Supreme Court Judges please take notice of illegal construction in areas like Katti Pahari, Sherein Jinnah Colony, Pak Colony, Pahelwan Goth, Sorabh Goth, Memon Goth etc. Majority of banned outfits are operating freely from these areas. Street crimes are making life miserable for a common man.
The fly-over at the Shahrae-Faisal-Defence Road junction was built by the civic society without any financial costs to the cantonment board, be it Karachi or Clifton Board. First there were publicity banners hangings over the same, for which the boards demanded that publicity charges should be paid to them instead of the civic body responsible for the building of the same. Now the high rise walls are being erected and are being let without any consideration for people living on the other side, who are being denied both air and light by such erections, merely to make easy money. One hopes that not only the courts but also the higher ups of the institutions under whose authority these people work, would also take notice of their doings which are harmful to the public in general and stop forthwith their continuation of such activities completely, now and for the future.
What about huge open spaces which are used by decorators.
Many rich people give packages and prefer open spaces for huge audience.
On wedding day you will feel elite with perfume fans coolers and beautiful carpets and next week it looks deserted open ground.
The SC need to punish all SHOs in karachi who are equally responsible for carrying on all illegal business in their area. IG sindh should also be called for not taking drastic steps on his staff and find out if he too his involved in collecting illegal gratification.
Shame on us as a nation who do not know how to pick garbage from our cities, awarding contracts to foreign companies.
He also demanded to know who was responsible for "building huge walls" on Sharea Faisal. ....Even the kids know who is building all these walls !!
Excellent move by the Supreme Court of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan against illegal land grabbing mafia in the great metropolitan city of Karachi and historic city of Kotri. Keep it up and hang on tough.
well done
All these illegal constructions could not have happened without bribery of high officials in the city administration and ministry offices. Those corrupt officials are like cancer to the country.