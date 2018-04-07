SC orders illegally built wedding halls, offices in Karachi to be demolished
The Supreme Court's (SC) Karachi registry on Saturday ordered the city's administration to demolish all illegal buildings and offices built on land that was previously allocated to public parks.
Hearing a petition filed by former Karachi mayor Naimatullah Khan, a two-member SC bench comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Maqbool Baqar ordered the authorities to tear down wedding halls, political parties' offices and other illegal buildings along Kashmir Road as well as other parts of the city.
The court directed the authorities to "reclaim" all land that had been grabbed illegally.
"The city has being ruined," Justice Ahmed thundered at one point. "Is there anyone who will take responsibility for this city?"
He also demanded to know who was responsible for "building huge walls" on Sharea Faisal. Justice Ahmed also questioned the building of new shopping malls, saying that they seem to serve "no good" since locally manufactured products were not sold there.
"Even our labourers are losing their jobs to the Chinese now," he complained, possibly in reference to various sanitation projects in the city being handed over to foreign contractors.
The bench subsequently ordered authorities to demolish all illegal buildings constructed over public spaces, barring public amenities.
The court also ordered the Sindh's Advocate General, Barrister Zamir Ghumro, to submit a complete computerised record of the province's revenue along with details of its standard operating procedures within a month.
Kotri encroachments persist
News that 648 acres of government land was still plagued with illegal encroachments added to the court's annoyance with the city's administration. The assistant commissioner of Kotri was summoned to the Karachi registry and was ordered him to remove all encroachments from the area within a month.
"Take indiscriminate action against everyone involved [in setting up encroachments on government land]," the bench told the bureaucrat, warning him that "no one will protect you if you are found involved in any irregularity".
The process of removing encroachments shall start from Sunday morning, the court ordered.
Too little too late.
good. let us see if it actually get done, many influential people will oppose it.
We must be rich, contracting garbage lifting to poor chinese companies!
Land is being encroached everywhere by Politicians, Political Parties and Mafia backed by these Political Parties.
Mehran Town is one area where Kabza Mafia is fully active. Without political backing these mafia cannot exist. The political parties need to be taken to task for this adventurism.
He also ordered the same about wedding halls illegally built in Bani Gal. But, nothing happened.
SC orders are very correct, appreciated. But, what about thousands of open air hotels, millions of illegal shops, tea hotel, restaurants, repair shop, workshops all over the city? Go and see, open air hotels in front of Milleniam Mall Gulshan e Iqbal. Fruit carts all over city, jammed traffic due to carts.I appeal Chief Justice to take action against these great hurdle.
Great job by Supreme Court! It will hurt landgrabbers and builders' mafia badly.
The expensive land of this city is the main source of a lot of complications and emerging of deadly mafias.
Bravo to the supreme court of Pakistan. I wish after this Chief Justice our courts continue this tradition.
Thank you for taking notice of the illegal build-ups in Karachi. The high rise walls on Shahra-e-Faisal are the latest addition of public spaces being taken over by the mafias who are a law unto themselves. The walls are being used for publicity and deprive the other side of both air and light to whoever is passing by. Shops and other such facilities are being erected without any consideration for the citizens of the city. It is easy money for
Good news, but will illegally built wedding halls be demolished as ordered by SC or rich and famous people will use their influence to revert oder? Let's wait and see!