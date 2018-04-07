Newspaper editor, owner booked for publishing Altaf’s statement
KARACHI: Police registered a case on Friday against the editor and the owner of daily Amn over charges of publishing a statement and a picture of Altaf Hussain, the head of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.
Police registered the FIR on a complaint filed by Nisar Ali Khan under section 123-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (condemnation of creation of the state and advocacy of the end to its sovereignty) and section 34 (common intention).
Police also cited the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 (section 11-W relating to printing, publishing, or disseminating any material that incites hatred) in the FIR.
According to the FIR, complainant Nisar Ali Khan said that daily Amn, Karachi, published a statement and a picture of Altaf Hussain in its issue of April 3 in which he called for “a separate province for Muhajirs”.
The complainant recalled that the Lahore High Court had imposed a ban on publishing or telecasting “anti-state statements” of Altaf Hussain.
Through such statements, he observed, “hatred is being sown among different communities”.
Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2018
Long live Altaf Hussain.
This is utter stupidity unless the news they published is fake....
everyone is allowed to politics except mohajirs