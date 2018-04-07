DAWN.COM

Newspaper editor, owner booked for publishing Altaf’s statement

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 07, 2018

KARACHI: Police registered a case on Friday against the editor and the owner of daily Amn over charges of publishing a statement and a picture of Altaf Hussain, the head of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

Police registered the FIR on a complaint filed by Nisar Ali Khan under section 123-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (condemnation of creation of the state and advocacy of the end to its sovereignty) and section 34 (common intention).

Police also cited the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 (section 11-W relating to printing, publishing, or disseminating any material that incites hatred) in the FIR.

According to the FIR, complainant Nisar Ali Khan said that daily Amn, Karachi, published a statement and a picture of Altaf Hussain in its issue of April 3 in which he called for “a separate province for Muhajirs”.

The complainant recalled that the Lahore High Court had imposed a ban on publishing or telecasting “anti-state statements” of Altaf Hussain.

Through such statements, he observed, “hatred is being sown among different communities”.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2018

Asghar Ali
Apr 07, 2018 09:29am

Long live Altaf Hussain.

GK
Apr 07, 2018 09:39am

This is utter stupidity unless the news they published is fake....

asad
Apr 07, 2018 10:29am

everyone is allowed to politics except mohajirs

