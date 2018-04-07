DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Facebook to only run verified political ads ahead of elections in Pakistan

Dawn.comApril 07, 2018

Email


Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that the social media portal will require all political ads on its platform to clearly mention who is paying for the message and for their identity to be verified, "in a bid to curb outside election interference".

The announcement comes as an important development in the face of general elections due in a few months in Pakistan.

"With important elections coming up in the US, Mexico, Brazil, India, Pakistan and more countries in the next year, one of my top priorities for 2018 is making sure we support positive discourse and prevent interference in these elections," Zuckerberg revealed in an official post on Facebook.

Zuckerberg announced that starting Friday Facebook would be taking more big steps:

  • First, from now on, every advertiser who wants to run political or issue ads will need to be verified. To get verified, advertisers will need to confirm their identity and location. Any advertiser who doesn't pass will be prohibited from running political or issue ads.
  • Facebook will also label them and advertisers will have to show who paid for them. Initially its starting in the US and expanding to the rest of the world in the coming months.
  • For even greater political ads transparency, Facebook has also built a tool that lets anyone see all of the ads a page is running. It’s testing this in Canada now and will launch it globally this summer.
  • Facebook is also creating a searchable archive of past political ads.
  • It will require people who manage large pages to be verified as well. This will make it much harder for people to run pages using fake accounts, or to grow virally and spread misinformation or divisive content that way.

Zuckerberg assures that in order to require verification for all of these pages and advertisers, Facebook will hire thousands of more people.

"We're committed to getting this done in time for the critical months before the 2018 elections," he said.

Also read: How to win the 2018 elections

According to the founder of the social media platform, Facebook took down a large network of Russian fake accounts earlier this week that included a Russian news organisation.

“These steps by themselves won't stop all people trying to game the system,” the Facebook chief said. “But they will make it a lot harder for anyone to do what the Russians did during the 2016 election and use fake accounts and pages to run ads.”

"Election interference is a problem that's bigger than any one platform, and that's why we support the Honest Ads Act. This will help raise the bar for all political advertising online," the post concluded.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 06, 2018

Voter registration

ADULT franchise is a fundamental pillar of democracy. It is the right to vote irrespective of religion, gender or...
April 06, 2018

Prescription audit?

A PRESCRIPTION audit proposed by Dr Asad Hafeez, director general at the Ministry of National Health Services, ...
Coal miners’ deaths
Updated April 06, 2018

Coal miners’ deaths

Fatalities in coal-mining sector are becoming far too common and there is a dire need for better labour protections.
Updated April 05, 2018

Saudi-Israel thaw?

Reality is that Arab govs are willing to put the Palestinian issue on the back burner to establish ties with Israel.
April 05, 2018

Kunduz attack

A DEADLY attack has killed and injured scores in Kunduz, Afghanistan, and has bloodily exposed the dangers inherent...
April 05, 2018

West Indies tour

THE West Indies cricket team’s short but successful tour to Karachi for a three-match T20 series is being seen as...