PML-N lawmaker Ramesh Kumar decides to defect to PTI

Hanif SamoonApril 06, 2018

PML-N's lawmaker from Thar Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has decided to defect to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), DawnNewsTV reported on Friday.

Dr Vankwani, who is also the chief patron of Pakistan Hindu Council, informed Dawn that he would make a formal announcement during a press conference on April 7 at Bani Gala in the presence of PTI chief Imran Khan.

The lawmaker said he has taken the decision "to serve the people of Thar and the rest of the country by joining hands with Imran Khan", who according to Dr Vankwani was "struggling [to bring] a real change in the lives of people".

Dr Vankwani said he was "fed-up with the PML-N 'quaid' for his [anti-judiciary] stance and aggressive policies", and remarked that the PML-N government had "made Siddiqul Farooq chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) illegally".

The MNA said he was invited by senior PTI leaders to join their party and he took the decision after consulting his supporters.

The announcement comes a day after Dr Vankwani had accused the government of violating merit in appointments during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services (NHS).

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Dr Vankwani said the PML-N government had claimed that the heads of corporations would be appointed on merit and through a proper mechanism but never implemented the same.

“I have raised the issue in front of Nawaz Sharif over the past five years because I was not scared of him. I am the head of Pakistan Hindu Council and Nawaz Sharif needs me, I don't need him,” he said.

