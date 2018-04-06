DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian coach calls for calm in blockbuster clash, Pakistani counterpart thinks it's a lost cause

APPApril 06, 2018

Email


Pakistan and India will renew their decades-old hockey rivalry on Saturday when they meet in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Queensland, Australia.

Despite being almost 10,000km away from home, the two teams' storied rivalry has generated enough buzz that the event organisers are expecting a jam-packed stadium.

India coach Sjoerd Marijne says his charges will not be fazed and are taking tomorrow's encounter as any other game.

"I addressed the team before my first match against Pakistan and they said it was business as usual so we are taking it as normal," the Dutchman said in a media briefing. "Rather than focusing on one match we have an eye on the whole tournament."

Marijne's compatriot Roelant Oltmans, who has also coached India in the past but is currently in charge of Pakistan, believes all the plans and pre-match tactics go out the window in Indo-Pak matches.

"[In these matches] each side only thinks about the outcome and totally forgets the process," he said. "Emotions override structures and strategies."

Pakistan's Muhammad Tousiq agreed with Marijne that players should, in theory, remain clam on the pitch but admitted that that rarely happens.

"It means so much to the millions of fans who watch this game," he said. "Both sets of supporters desperately want [their team] to win.

"As players we should be relaxed on the pitch, but sometimes we get carried away. I am sure things would be different this time too as they always are when Pakistan and India are playing."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Surya Kant
Apr 06, 2018 07:05pm

Game is a sports. That's it. Nothing more nothing less. You win some, you loose some.

natey
Apr 06, 2018 07:14pm

pak can't win.. Indian team is in better stamina n fitness level atm...

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 06, 2018 07:41pm

A game is only a game. It must be played like a game and nothing foul should be done to mar it. Playing honestly without any desire to make it a matter of life and death is the best way for the same. Winning the same is never like winning a war and losing it either is not like losing one.

khabboo
Apr 06, 2018 08:06pm

@natey - You are probably right, but isn't that the same as what was said about the cricket. On the day, its anyones game. Good luck to both.

Pakistani
Apr 06, 2018 08:06pm

@Surya Kant fully agree and it's good Pak and Ind play and compete in something and show sportsman spirit

susmita
Apr 06, 2018 08:34pm

even if india wins against pak, they have to defeat mighty britain and australia to get a medal. i don't think indians are expecting anything better than a bronze...

Faqdoo Mian
Apr 06, 2018 10:32pm

The team having a better day will win!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 06, 2018 10:47pm

The clash of the titans on Asian field hockey on the anvil. Let's wait and see what happens tomorrow?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 06, 2018

Voter registration

ADULT franchise is a fundamental pillar of democracy. It is the right to vote irrespective of religion, gender or...
April 06, 2018

Prescription audit?

A PRESCRIPTION audit proposed by Dr Asad Hafeez, director general at the Ministry of National Health Services, ...
Coal miners’ deaths
Updated April 06, 2018

Coal miners’ deaths

Fatalities in coal-mining sector are becoming far too common and there is a dire need for better labour protections.
Updated April 05, 2018

Saudi-Israel thaw?

Reality is that Arab govs are willing to put the Palestinian issue on the back burner to establish ties with Israel.
April 05, 2018

Kunduz attack

A DEADLY attack has killed and injured scores in Kunduz, Afghanistan, and has bloodily exposed the dangers inherent...
April 05, 2018

West Indies tour

THE West Indies cricket team’s short but successful tour to Karachi for a three-match T20 series is being seen as...