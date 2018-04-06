Pakistan's first-ever school for transgender community set to open its doors

A school for the education and vocational training of Pakistan's transgender community is set to open its doors from April 15 in Lahore, DawnNewsTV reported on Friday.

Named The Gender Guardian, the school offers a full 12 years of academic education from the primary level to matriculation, and then leading up to college.

The school will also impart technical education, such as fashion designing, beautician and hair styling courses, graphic designing, computer and mobile repairing, among others.

Asif Shahzad, the school's founder, told DawnNewsTV that the school has been built by an NGO named Exploring Future Foundation and that after the Lahore branch's opening, two more such schools will be established in Islamabad and Karachi.

The management said that more than 40 aspiring students from the transgender community have already registered with the soon-to-be operational school and will be a part of the opening batch.

Shahzad said that the school has 15 faculty members — three of whom themselves are from the transgender community.

The school will be formally launched through an opening ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore's Alhamra Hall, with several names from the showbiz industry expected to attend.