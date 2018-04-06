DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan's first-ever school for transgender community set to open its doors

Rana BilalUpdated April 06, 2018

Email


— The Gender Guardian
— The Gender Guardian

A school for the education and vocational training of Pakistan's transgender community is set to open its doors from April 15 in Lahore, DawnNewsTV reported on Friday.

Named The Gender Guardian, the school offers a full 12 years of academic education from the primary level to matriculation, and then leading up to college.

The school will also impart technical education, such as fashion designing, beautician and hair styling courses, graphic designing, computer and mobile repairing, among others.

Asif Shahzad, the school's founder, told DawnNewsTV that the school has been built by an NGO named Exploring Future Foundation and that after the Lahore branch's opening, two more such schools will be established in Islamabad and Karachi.

Read: Life no bed of roses for third gender

The management said that more than 40 aspiring students from the transgender community have already registered with the soon-to-be operational school and will be a part of the opening batch.

Shahzad said that the school has 15 faculty members — three of whom themselves are from the transgender community.

The school will be formally launched through an opening ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore's Alhamra Hall, with several names from the showbiz industry expected to attend.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
KK
Apr 06, 2018 06:03pm

It is a good move but my question is why separate school for them? Why are we giving them an impression that they are different than us? Please think.

Surya Kant
Apr 06, 2018 06:04pm

Beautiful people

Shailesh
Apr 06, 2018 06:27pm

Nice initiative by our Pak counterparts. I don't know if we have such schools for other gender in India but we should take such initiatives as well if we don't already.

Ali
Apr 06, 2018 06:37pm

Do we need to have separate schools for our transgender community? Why not one school for all? The transgender girls can be educated in girls school and transgender boys in boys school.

Khalid iqbal
Apr 06, 2018 06:46pm

Trans gender should be brought in the medical profession , train Them as nurses and para medical staff, transgender people have a lot of empathy , and placed in the right direction it will be of great help .

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 06, 2018

Voter registration

ADULT franchise is a fundamental pillar of democracy. It is the right to vote irrespective of religion, gender or...
April 06, 2018

Prescription audit?

A PRESCRIPTION audit proposed by Dr Asad Hafeez, director general at the Ministry of National Health Services, ...
Coal miners’ deaths
Updated April 06, 2018

Coal miners’ deaths

Fatalities in coal-mining sector are becoming far too common and there is a dire need for better labour protections.
Updated April 05, 2018

Saudi-Israel thaw?

Reality is that Arab govs are willing to put the Palestinian issue on the back burner to establish ties with Israel.
April 05, 2018

Kunduz attack

A DEADLY attack has killed and injured scores in Kunduz, Afghanistan, and has bloodily exposed the dangers inherent...
April 05, 2018

West Indies tour

THE West Indies cricket team’s short but successful tour to Karachi for a three-match T20 series is being seen as...