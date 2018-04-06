Pakistan's first-ever school for transgender community set to open its doors
A school for the education and vocational training of Pakistan's transgender community is set to open its doors from April 15 in Lahore, DawnNewsTV reported on Friday.
Named The Gender Guardian, the school offers a full 12 years of academic education from the primary level to matriculation, and then leading up to college.
The school will also impart technical education, such as fashion designing, beautician and hair styling courses, graphic designing, computer and mobile repairing, among others.
Asif Shahzad, the school's founder, told DawnNewsTV that the school has been built by an NGO named Exploring Future Foundation and that after the Lahore branch's opening, two more such schools will be established in Islamabad and Karachi.
The management said that more than 40 aspiring students from the transgender community have already registered with the soon-to-be operational school and will be a part of the opening batch.
Shahzad said that the school has 15 faculty members — three of whom themselves are from the transgender community.
The school will be formally launched through an opening ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore's Alhamra Hall, with several names from the showbiz industry expected to attend.
It is a good move but my question is why separate school for them? Why are we giving them an impression that they are different than us? Please think.
Beautiful people
Nice initiative by our Pak counterparts. I don't know if we have such schools for other gender in India but we should take such initiatives as well if we don't already.
Do we need to have separate schools for our transgender community? Why not one school for all? The transgender girls can be educated in girls school and transgender boys in boys school.
Trans gender should be brought in the medical profession , train Them as nurses and para medical staff, transgender people have a lot of empathy , and placed in the right direction it will be of great help .