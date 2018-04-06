Pakistan rejects Afghan claims of violation of airspace

The Foreign Office on Friday rejected the allegations levelled by Afghanistan government that Pakistan Air Force violated its airspace to carry out raids inside Afghan territory, Radio Pakistan reported.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office clarified that Pakistani security forces were undertaking counter-terrorism operations in Bajaur Agency.

The clarification comes on the same day when Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is visiting Afghanistan to ease strained relations between the two countries and "revive a push for peace talks with the Taliban".

The military operations are said to be directed against terrorist groups who continue to attack Pakistan from their sanctuaries based in Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Office further clarified that information about the ongoing counter-terrorism operations is shared with the Afghan security forces on a regular basis.

Moreover, in the meeting of the Director Generals Military Operations of the two countries held in Rawalpindi earlier in the day, Pakistan shared details of the operations taking place along the Pak-Afghan border.

Pakistan urged Afghanistan to focus on taking effective counter-terrorism actions including plugging of large gaps along the Afghan side of Pak-Afghan border, read the Foreign Office statement.