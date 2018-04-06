Amnesty scheme should be opposed in parliament: Raza Rabbani
The PPP on Friday rejected the tax amnesty scheme revealed a day earlier by the prime minister, vowing to oppose it in parliament.
Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani, while addressing a press conference in Karachi, lumped the new scheme with the PML-N government's previous schemes, all of which, he said, had failed.
"It is unfortunate that in this government's tenure, all of the schemes were for the benefit of capitalists, big businesses and the ruling elite of Pakistan," Rabbani said, adding that none benefited the middle classes and the poor "who have been crushed under the burden of direct and indirect taxes, and inflation."
If the government chooses to bring an ordinance regarding the amnesty scheme to the parliament, "it would be a strange and surprising thing that the parliament would be asked to give blanket [immunity] to all black businesses."
He said that he would request the PPP's parliamentary party and, if he gains its approval, ask the opposition's parliamentary party to reject the ordinance under Article 89 of the Constitution.
"In at least the Senate, the opposition should bring a resolution for disapproval of the ordinance," Rabbani said.
When asked about whether his party was considering challenging the move in courts, he said: "I think we should try to resolve political issues through parliament rather than going to the courts."
He also rejected the claim that the new scheme would adversely affect the illegal hundi business in Pakistan. There are other ways to curb the practice if the government is really serious about it, he maintained.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, after a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council on Thursday, had announced tax reforms aimed at clamping down on tax evaders and expanding the tax net.
He had also announced that those who avail the scheme will be given a one-time exemption allowing undeclared assets held locally or abroad to be declared after payment of nominal penalties.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan had immediately rejected the scheme saying such measures are "created to benefit the corrupt" and have never worked in Pakistan.
This amnesty scheme is just a ruse to whiten the black money stashed abroad.
Says the entitled parliamentarian who along with others squandered 10 million of our tax money on his farewell senate parties!
In a democratic system everyone has the right to speak and it's good that PPP is speaking, along with their political friend PTI.
The point here is to figure out whether the amnesty scheme would really fail or the main opposition parties are crying foul since it might actually work.
Would providing amnesty help solve increase the tax net or will it totally backfire?
Many countries have done similar things in the past and for various reasons, so would it work for Pakistan?
Why utilize the garb of helping the poor people and fight this when it is understood that you can't provide them much relief and the only possible way to increase tax collection would be to lure the big shots in paying additional taxes utilizing such schemes should they work.
A lot need to be considered before publically voicing concerns without concrete evidence supporting their claims.
It has been stated that too close to the elections it ain't right, wouldn't this imply they are scared this will work?
Both the PMN(N) and PPP are the useless parties.
This reckless scheme should not be legalized by Parliament