Nawaz asks CJP to 'prove by actions' that delay in elections would not be allowed

Mohammad ImranApril 06, 2018

Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Nawaz Sharif speak to media outside the accountability court on Friday. — Photo by author
While welcoming Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar’s comments about no possibility of a delay in the general elections, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday asked the top judge to "also prove [the same] by his actions".

"There is no space for any martial law in the Constitution," the CJP had said on Thursday, addressing a ceremony at the Supreme Court Bar Association. "If I'm unable to stop it [the imposition of martial law], then I will go home but I will never endorse [such a move]."

Justice Nisar had assured that no delay in the elections will be allowed because the same is not permitted by the Constitution of Pakistan.

“In order to conduct a fair election, everyone should be given a level playing field,” the former PML-N chief, who has now been dubbed the party's 'Quaid for life', said on Friday while addressing the media outside the accountability court in Islamabad.

He said that the elections will not be delayed at any cost as the public now realises that it has “been made fun of for the past 70 years and refuses to accept this mockery".

The PML-N leader also demanded the CJP to take suo motu action regarding the recent political developments in Balochistan.

Sharif also termed the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 a “black law”, claiming that it was created especially to punish him.

“I will request the prime minister to make NAB [National Accountability Bureau] ineffective before the beginning of elections until their end,” he said.

He then went on to repeat his demand of the accountability court proceedings to be aired live on television, adding that the case against him was based on lies.

Taking on the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Sharif said that Zardari should focus on getting votes before making tall [claims of installing a chief minister in Punjab].

Pakhtukhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo were also present at the accountability court to show support for Sharif.

“The CJP should ask all institutions to come together and take an oath of the implementation of the Constitution,” said Achakzai.

“Every institution has its own framework [within the constitution] and we will have to stand against anyone who decides to cross the limits.”

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 06, 2018 02:36pm

As usual, Nawaz Sharif and his cronies are shredding crocodile tears outside accountibilty court to divert attention from real corruption issues!

Adnan Mazher Khan
Apr 06, 2018 02:37pm

Voice of a highly insecure person.

M Riaz Khan Advocate
Apr 06, 2018 02:48pm

These are the corrupt people the are not loyal from Pakistan and Pakistani People. Please accountable them as soon as at-least before general election.

SkyHawk
Apr 06, 2018 02:53pm

Nawaz should better prepare himself for a long stay in jail instead.

Imran
Apr 06, 2018 03:08pm

Only in Pakistan can a disqualified leader ask such questions, its like loosing your job and asking your boss what time you should come in to work.

Ayub
Apr 06, 2018 03:12pm

First across-the-board accountability ,then election. This is the demand of common people of the country.

Sami Ullah
Apr 06, 2018 03:13pm

Its the job of the government not a convicted ex PM. Such a shame!

Javed
Apr 06, 2018 03:30pm

I wish someone explain to this private citizen that the political game is over for him.

Ahsan Gul
Apr 06, 2018 03:34pm

A disqualified, dishonest and corrupt NS has no right to demand anything. PML-N has the current government for the past 4 years and has ruined Pakistan’s economy. NS has money laundered billions of dollars out from Pakistan.

ABU KHALID (from UK)
Apr 06, 2018 03:44pm

Mr NS,pray for yourself that when next election comes, you are not watching it from your cell in Adyala jail..

Nawaewatan
Apr 06, 2018 04:02pm

Don't worry, Mr. You are history

Iftikhar Husain
Apr 06, 2018 04:12pm

NS should ask the PM to give assurance for election at right time before asking CJP.

