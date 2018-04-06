Nawaz asks CJP to 'prove by actions' that delay in elections would not be allowed
While welcoming Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar’s comments about no possibility of a delay in the general elections, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday asked the top judge to "also prove [the same] by his actions".
"There is no space for any martial law in the Constitution," the CJP had said on Thursday, addressing a ceremony at the Supreme Court Bar Association. "If I'm unable to stop it [the imposition of martial law], then I will go home but I will never endorse [such a move]."
Justice Nisar had assured that no delay in the elections will be allowed because the same is not permitted by the Constitution of Pakistan.
“In order to conduct a fair election, everyone should be given a level playing field,” the former PML-N chief, who has now been dubbed the party's 'Quaid for life', said on Friday while addressing the media outside the accountability court in Islamabad.
He said that the elections will not be delayed at any cost as the public now realises that it has “been made fun of for the past 70 years and refuses to accept this mockery".
The PML-N leader also demanded the CJP to take suo motu action regarding the recent political developments in Balochistan.
Sharif also termed the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 a “black law”, claiming that it was created especially to punish him.
“I will request the prime minister to make NAB [National Accountability Bureau] ineffective before the beginning of elections until their end,” he said.
He then went on to repeat his demand of the accountability court proceedings to be aired live on television, adding that the case against him was based on lies.
Taking on the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Sharif said that Zardari should focus on getting votes before making tall [claims of installing a chief minister in Punjab].
Pakhtukhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo were also present at the accountability court to show support for Sharif.
“The CJP should ask all institutions to come together and take an oath of the implementation of the Constitution,” said Achakzai.
“Every institution has its own framework [within the constitution] and we will have to stand against anyone who decides to cross the limits.”
