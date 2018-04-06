TLYRA sit-in at Lahore's Data Darbar enters 5th day

Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) is holding its protest sit-in — demanding enforcement of the contentious Faizabad agreement — for the fifth consecutive day outside Data Darbar in Lahore.

TLYRA chief Khadim Rizvi is expected to make an announcement on Friday evening, following the expiration of the deadline given to the government for the fulfilment of the party's demands.

According to TLYRA leaders, the protest will be extended to other cities if the government fails to carry out the terms agreed in the army-brokered Faizabad agreement.

Read: List of demands put forward by TLY and accepted by govt for ending the Faizabad protest

Hundreds of TLYRA workers have been holding a sit-in outside Data Darbar since Monday. According to witnesses, the protesters attacked and injured a cameraman of Lahore News, a local TV channel, on Friday.

Police have yet to disperse the protesters.

Earlier on Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) heard a petition seeking removal of the protesters from the venue.

The petitioner, a civil society member Abdullah Malik, had contended through his lawyer that blocking a road is a violation of people's basic rights and an unconstitutional step. He pleaded before the court to issue orders to end the Lahore sit-in.

Justice Shahid Waheed directed an additional home secretary to decide on the matter.

Govt fails to arrest Rizvi, others

On Tuesday, the TLP chief and TLYRA leaders were declared proclaimed offenders by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad — the law enforcement agencies, however, have been unable to make any arrests.

The spokesman for Punjab government, Malik Ahmed Khan, had admitted on Wednesday that arresting Rizvi and other TLYRA leaders was proving to be difficult for the provincial authorities.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV regarding the protest, Khan had said Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah was in constant contact with the protesters and was trying to convince them to abandon the sit-in.

Faizabad debacle

The protests in the capital at Faizabad had begun last year after a change to the Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath via the Elections Act 2017 came to the fore. Despite the government terming it a clerical mistake and immediately moving to bring the document back to its original form, the opposition and TLYRA demanded action against those involved.

Violent protests then spread across the country after the federal government used force against those camping at Faizabad. The protests were eventually called off when the government accepted most of their major demands under an army-brokered agreement.

The demands of the protesters included making public the Raja Zafarul Haq report — containing details of the investigation into the clerical error, the release of all arrested protesters, formation of committee to suggest action against those who used force against protesters, and full implementation of an earlier agreement between Punjab government and TLYRA.

Following the signing of the agreement, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had questioned its legal standing, saying that "none of the terms could be legally justified".