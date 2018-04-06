DAWN.COM

CJP directs PIA MD to submit audited account statements from last 10 years in court

Haseeb BhattiApril 06, 2018

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered all managing directors (MD) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) who have served in the past ten years to appear before the court on April 12.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case concerning the proposed privatisation of the national carrier.

The CJP also directed the incumbent PIA MD to submit audited statements of accounts before the court in the next hearing.

Last week, the court had taken notice of profitable routes allegedly being taken away from PIA and being given to private carriers, especially Air Blue. It had also restrained the authorities from making fresh recruitment in PIA until further orders.

The Ministry of Defence, chairman PIA and the Federation of Pakistan are yet to submit their replies on both matters.

Since Shahid Khaqan Abbasi replaced PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister last year, the federal government has shown renewed interest in privatisation of the PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills despite questions being raised over the timing of the move as the incumbent government is just months away from ending its five-year term.

Comments (14)

M. Saeed
Apr 06, 2018 01:46pm

Good move by the SCP to sanitize PIA. It is strange that PIA has undertaken the change of logos on its planes at this time when its privatization is being contemplated? Is it not a very costly expenditure at the most inappropriate time? It should also be included by the CJP in his suo motu action.

Reality bites
Apr 06, 2018 01:49pm

Very good. PIA is being sunk deliberately by politicians to promote Air Blue.

Nomi Goraya
Apr 06, 2018 01:54pm

Very right as SC is constitutionally bound to manage PIA..... Great move as it will make availability of justice quicker and affective as SC is last hope for Justice for people of Pakistan

Zahif
Apr 06, 2018 01:56pm

Good job CJ.

Ishrat salim
Apr 06, 2018 01:58pm

Good decision. CJP sb good work.

Arif
Apr 06, 2018 02:02pm

PIA is a burden on every citizen of the motherland. The only beneficiaries are the employees who are surviving on the blood of the every other citizen. It must be partially privatized and a model similar to other successful airlines in the world should be followed. Recruiting foreign cabin crew who speak many other languages is needed.

SkyHawk
Apr 06, 2018 02:04pm

Dear CJP , please ask Mr. Khaqan Abbasi why his own airline Air blue is making profits and PIA is making continues losses and why profitable routes are being given to Air blue only?? Thanks

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 06, 2018 02:29pm

What about the MD who sold the PIA Plane and was granted permission to leave the country without being asked why he was able to sell the plane and who had authorized the same?

Younas Hussain
Apr 06, 2018 02:35pm

If PIA unable to generate revenue for the last many years, then it will require restructuring. I don't see any justification for CJP to interfere in privatisation of a company that is reporting continuous losses. Shareholders normally have better strategies in reforming company structure. Good luck PIA and hope smart decision prevail.

Azmeen
Apr 06, 2018 02:40pm

Why not PIA account statements for the past 20 years including Dictatorship era.

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 06, 2018 02:58pm

How about asking each one of them as to the number of employees they inherited from their predecessors and the number which they left for their successors?

Ahsan Gul
Apr 06, 2018 03:41pm

Honorable CJ, you are on right track Sir. Majority of our serving politicians are corrupt and cannot be trusted. Current government has economically dragged down Pakistan to collapse. Stiff actions are needed to protect our country.

Nomi Goraya
Apr 06, 2018 03:59pm

@SkyHawk I think all Pakistani know the answer and CJ needs not to ask to PM. We know the problem with PIA is overstaffing and political interference but thanks to any opposition party of the time any effort to address this issue is always stalled. In a country where government job means to get money without doing anything the only workable way forward is to privatize and government just work as a regulator and arbitrator.

Gerry dcunha
Apr 06, 2018 04:11pm

The SC should bring law to ban businessmen holding government job or getting elected to senate or national assembly seat.

