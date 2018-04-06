CJP directs PIA MD to submit audited account statements from last 10 years in court
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered all managing directors (MD) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) who have served in the past ten years to appear before the court on April 12.
A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case concerning the proposed privatisation of the national carrier.
The CJP also directed the incumbent PIA MD to submit audited statements of accounts before the court in the next hearing.
Last week, the court had taken notice of profitable routes allegedly being taken away from PIA and being given to private carriers, especially Air Blue. It had also restrained the authorities from making fresh recruitment in PIA until further orders.
The Ministry of Defence, chairman PIA and the Federation of Pakistan are yet to submit their replies on both matters.
Since Shahid Khaqan Abbasi replaced PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister last year, the federal government has shown renewed interest in privatisation of the PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills despite questions being raised over the timing of the move as the incumbent government is just months away from ending its five-year term.
Comments (14)
Good move by the SCP to sanitize PIA. It is strange that PIA has undertaken the change of logos on its planes at this time when its privatization is being contemplated? Is it not a very costly expenditure at the most inappropriate time? It should also be included by the CJP in his suo motu action.
Very good. PIA is being sunk deliberately by politicians to promote Air Blue.
Very right as SC is constitutionally bound to manage PIA..... Great move as it will make availability of justice quicker and affective as SC is last hope for Justice for people of Pakistan
Good job CJ.
Good decision. CJP sb good work.
PIA is a burden on every citizen of the motherland. The only beneficiaries are the employees who are surviving on the blood of the every other citizen. It must be partially privatized and a model similar to other successful airlines in the world should be followed. Recruiting foreign cabin crew who speak many other languages is needed.
Dear CJP , please ask Mr. Khaqan Abbasi why his own airline Air blue is making profits and PIA is making continues losses and why profitable routes are being given to Air blue only?? Thanks
What about the MD who sold the PIA Plane and was granted permission to leave the country without being asked why he was able to sell the plane and who had authorized the same?
If PIA unable to generate revenue for the last many years, then it will require restructuring. I don't see any justification for CJP to interfere in privatisation of a company that is reporting continuous losses. Shareholders normally have better strategies in reforming company structure. Good luck PIA and hope smart decision prevail.
Why not PIA account statements for the past 20 years including Dictatorship era.
How about asking each one of them as to the number of employees they inherited from their predecessors and the number which they left for their successors?
Honorable CJ, you are on right track Sir. Majority of our serving politicians are corrupt and cannot be trusted. Current government has economically dragged down Pakistan to collapse. Stiff actions are needed to protect our country.
@SkyHawk I think all Pakistani know the answer and CJ needs not to ask to PM. We know the problem with PIA is overstaffing and political interference but thanks to any opposition party of the time any effort to address this issue is always stalled. In a country where government job means to get money without doing anything the only workable way forward is to privatize and government just work as a regulator and arbitrator.
The SC should bring law to ban businessmen holding government job or getting elected to senate or national assembly seat.