DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Abbasi receives guard of honor upon arrival in Kabul

Dawn.comApril 06, 2018

Email


A guard of honour was presented by a contingent of the Afghan army to the premier upon arrival at the presidential palace in Kabul.— DawnNewsTV
A guard of honour was presented by a contingent of the Afghan army to the premier upon arrival at the presidential palace in Kabul.— DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived in Kabul on Friday for a day-long visit to Afghanistan.

A contingent of Afghan army presented the guard of honour to the prime minister upon his arrival at the presidential palace in Kabul.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has invited PM Abbasi on a state visit to discuss economic, security and counter-terrorism cooperation.

PM Abbasi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani inspecting the guard of honour.— DawnNewsTV
PM Abbasi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani inspecting the guard of honour.— DawnNewsTV

The prime minister is expected to discuss the Afghan peace process and the regional political and security situation. Bilateral trade, return of Afghan refugees, combating drug production and clamping down on the narcotics trade will also come under discussion during the meeting.

Besides the Afghan president, the prime minister will also meet Afghan Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah.

Rejection of Kabul's allegations

The visit, aimed at reducing tensions between the two neighbouring countries and further strengthening the Afghan peace process, comes in the backdrop of allegations by authorities in Afghanistan.

A day before the PM's visit, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal took to Twitter on Thursday to reject Afghan allegations of airstrikes by Pakistan.

“Pakistani security forces are undertaking counter-terrorism operations in Bajaur Agency directed against terrorist groups who continue to attack Pakistan from their sanctuaries based on Afghan soil that have resulted in loss of lives and injuries on the Pakistani side,” Dr Faisal tweeted after Kabul alleged that Pakistan had conducted air strikes in the Afghan province of Kunar causing “huge financial damage”.

He added that in a meeting of the director generals military operations of the two countries held in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Pakistan had shared details of the operations with the Afghan side indicating that these operations were on the Pakistani side of the border.

Peace process

Last month, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had also extended support to Kabul's proposed political process seeking to recognise the Taliban as a legitimate political group, and said Pakistan is ready for one-on-one talks with the Afghan Taliban.

President Ghani had proposed a ceasefire and release of prisoners as part of a range of options, including new elections involving the militants and a constitutional review as part of a pact with the Taliban to end a conflict that last year alone killed or wounded more than 10,000 Afghan civilians.

In return for Ghani’s offer, the Taliban would have to recognise the Afghan government and respect the rule of law, including the rights of women, one of the priorities for Afghanistan’s international partners.

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 06, 2018 11:57am

Welcome to the club. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 06, 2018 11:58am

It was Pakistan who helped Afghanistan against USSR and it is USA who destroyed the peace of Afghanistan.

Anwar Mahmood
Apr 06, 2018 12:21pm

Peace loving Pakistan is taking good steps towards peace.Afghanistan and Pakistan can live in peace far beyond for ever/

SATT
Apr 06, 2018 12:56pm

Dangerous trip.

AoKaroGhazwaHind
Apr 06, 2018 01:14pm

And that’s news or just simple protocol that’s done all around the world as a norm?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 06, 2018

Voter registration

ADULT franchise is a fundamental pillar of democracy. It is the right to vote irrespective of religion, gender or...
April 06, 2018

Prescription audit?

A PRESCRIPTION audit proposed by Dr Asad Hafeez, director general at the Ministry of National Health Services, ...
Coal miners’ deaths
Updated April 06, 2018

Coal miners’ deaths

Fatalities in coal-mining sector are becoming far too common and there is a dire need for better labour protections.
Updated April 05, 2018

Saudi-Israel thaw?

Reality is that Arab govs are willing to put the Palestinian issue on the back burner to establish ties with Israel.
April 05, 2018

Kunduz attack

A DEADLY attack has killed and injured scores in Kunduz, Afghanistan, and has bloodily exposed the dangers inherent...
April 05, 2018

West Indies tour

THE West Indies cricket team’s short but successful tour to Karachi for a three-match T20 series is being seen as...