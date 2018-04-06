DAWN.COM

PM Abbasi discusses regional security, connectivity with Afghanistan's Ghani

AP | Dawn.comUpdated April 06, 2018

A guard of honour was presented by a contingent of the Afghan army to the premier upon arrival at the presidential palace in Kabul.— DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discussed the fight against militancy, the Afghan-led peace process, bilateral relations and regional connectivity as they met in Kabul on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Abbasi had landed in Kabul for a day-long visit to ease strained relations between the two countries and revive a push for peace talks with the Taliban.

PM Abbasi was welcomed by President Ghani. The two later inspected an honour guard at the Presidential Palace in Kabul before heading in for meetings.

The PM, accompanied by several other top Pakistani officials on the trip — his first to Kabul since becoming prime minister last year — was scheduled to meet with a string of Afghan officials, according to Ghani’s spokesman, Shah Hussain Murtazawi.

PM Abbasi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani inspecting the guard of honour.— DawnNewsTV
'Current situation does not benefit anyone'

In the meeting between Afghan President Ghani and the prime minister, the two leaders discussed terrorism and the peace process in Afghanistan as well other measures, including the construction of railroad projects, prisoner exchanges and Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), Afghanistan's Tolo News reported, quoting a statement from Ghani's office.

"Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed on achieving the common aim of regional security through connectivity," Radio Pakistan said about the meeting.

"The Afghan president reiterated that the current situation does not benefit anyone and that any concerns in this respect should be addressed through talks," Tolo News reported.

He also shared details of alleged violations by Pakistan along the Pak-Afghan border.

The two sides agreed to creating a timeline and mechanism for repatriation of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, the statement read.

"Pakistan’s connection to the Central Asia, energy transition, Quetta-Kandahar-Herat and Peshawar-Jalalabad railroad projects and construction of Peshawar-Jalalabad highway" also came under discussion, according to the statement.

Welcoming the Afghan government’s peace offer to the Taliban, Prime Minister Abbasi said an Afghan-led peace process "is the only way to stability in the country".

He also extended Pakistan's offer for cooperation for peace in Afghanistan and invited President Ghani for an official visit to Pakistan.

Separately, in a meeting with Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, the prime minister "discussed a range of issues, including peace and security, anti-terror efforts," violations along the Pak-Afghan border and trade relations between the two countries.

"Abbasi said Islamabad will ease transport and exports of Afghanistan’s goods to Pakistan and that he hopes Afghan officials will do the same," Tolo News reported, quoting a statement from Afghan official's office.

Rejection of Kabul's allegations

The visit, aimed at reducing tensions between the two neighbouring countries and further strengthening the Afghan peace process, comes in the backdrop of various accusations against Pakistan levelled by authorities in Afghanistan.

A day before the PM's visit, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal had taken to Twitter to reject Afghan allegations of illegal airstrikes conducted by Pakistan.

“Pakistani security forces are undertaking counter-terrorism operations in Bajaur Agency directed against terrorist groups who continue to attack Pakistan from their sanctuaries based on Afghan soil that have resulted in loss of lives and injuries on the Pakistani side,” Dr Faisal tweeted after Kabul alleged that Pakistan had conducted air strikes in the Afghan province of Kunar, causing “huge financial damage”.

He added that in a meeting of the director generals of military operations of the two countries, held in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Pakistan had shared details of the operations with the Afghan side, making clear that these operations were on the Pakistani side of the border.

Peace process

Last month, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had also extended support to Kabul's proposed political process seeking to recognise the Taliban as a legitimate political group, and said Pakistan is ready for one-on-one talks with the Afghan Taliban.

President Ghani had proposed a ceasefire and release of prisoners as part of a range of options, including new elections involving the militants and a constitutional review as part of a pact with the Taliban to end a conflict that last year alone killed or wounded more than 10,000 Afghan civilians.

In return for Ghani’s offer, the Taliban would have to recognise the Afghan government and respect the rule of law, including the rights of women, one of the priorities for Afghanistan’s international partners.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 06, 2018 11:57am

Welcome to the club. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 06, 2018 11:58am

It was Pakistan who helped Afghanistan against USSR and it is USA who destroyed the peace of Afghanistan.

Anwar Mahmood
Apr 06, 2018 12:21pm

Peace loving Pakistan is taking good steps towards peace.Afghanistan and Pakistan can live in peace far beyond for ever/

SATT
Apr 06, 2018 12:56pm

Dangerous trip.

AoKaroGhazwaHind
Apr 06, 2018 01:14pm

And that’s news or just simple protocol that’s done all around the world as a norm?

k k tiwari
Apr 06, 2018 02:19pm

again a good move for some time

Mahmood
Apr 06, 2018 02:26pm

And that's where the honor will be limited to.... Expect Afghan officials to start hurling insults and accusations again.

Dev
Apr 06, 2018 02:34pm

At last the Pakistani PM gets a guard of honour. Big heart Afghanis, reciprocating the respect due.

Ali
Apr 06, 2018 02:49pm

I like Mister Abbasi. He is honest and professional. May be Pakistan should keep him as Prime minister

Nadeem4
Apr 06, 2018 02:53pm

Pakistan must engage more with kabul as it suits both the countries

TOMATO
Apr 06, 2018 03:08pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad

What club? Do you at all know the meaning of the phrases you use by rote?

Asif Khasmiri
Apr 06, 2018 03:51pm

Good to see both brothers coming closer

Iftikhar Husain
Apr 06, 2018 04:09pm

It is in the best interest of both countries to solve the problem by joining the hand of peace.

M. Siddique
Apr 06, 2018 04:59pm

This is a very good move. We must always have friendly relations with Afghanistan. Sure way to keep India at bay.

Masood Hussain
Apr 06, 2018 05:19pm

Neither Talibaans nor Afghan Govi are sincere to each other.

Pak-uk
Apr 06, 2018 05:21pm

Afghanistan is a curse to have neighbours. And we have two in the shape of India as well. But dialogues are appreciated.

Masood Hussain
Apr 06, 2018 05:24pm

A lesson to be learnt by N.S

Masood Hussain
Apr 06, 2018 05:48pm

A good move.

Khalid
Apr 06, 2018 06:06pm

The only country we need to be friends with is India. The rest will fall in line. When are we going to learn that?.

Khan
Apr 06, 2018 06:35pm

Good move, the two brotherly countries should avoid the use of their territory against each other and blame game . its time to focus on cooperation and development. Both the side need to listen to thiere peoples demands and should not act anymore like puppets of foreign player.

aman
Apr 06, 2018 06:57pm

Unfortunately no good will come out of this meeting as Afghan government is foreign appointed and for peace Afghanistan needs real indigenous leaders that has roots within Afghan society.

Sajad
Apr 06, 2018 07:39pm

Don't fall prey to outside politics. We are brothers, will be always together. Remove the terrorism, do trade and develop stable , prosperous and peaceful countries. Some of our brothers are used by our enemies against both of us. We should teach them, remove their misunderstandings and bring them to main stream so that they will be useful for our countries and our enemies will be in deep distress and never dare to do wrong in our countries again. Pakistan and Afghanistan zindabad.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Apr 06, 2018 08:05pm

Recurring experience must now prove beyond any doubt that any such talks With Afghanistan shall continue be fruitless as Ghani is a dictator comfortably in the pocket of Modi who has made massive investments there and lined the pockets of this extremely corrupt regime not unlike the one of the predecessor Karzai.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Apr 06, 2018 08:08pm

@Asif Khasmiri Ghani is no brother of Pakistan. He is twin sibling of the butcher of Gujarat.

hamza K
Apr 06, 2018 08:18pm

excellent. this is necessary diplomacy to keep india out of afghanistan future scenario. well done. ashraf ghani needs to be kept in the circle of pakistans influence.

