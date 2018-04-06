DAWN.COM

Trump proposes $100 billion in new tariffs on Chinese goods; China hits back

AFP | APApril 06, 2018

President Donald Trump has instructed the United States (US) trade representative to consider slapping an additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods in a dramatic escalation of the trade dispute between the two countries.

Trump's surprise move on Thursday came a day after Beijing announced plans to tax $50 billion in American products, including soybeans and small aircraft, in response to a US move this week to slap tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports.

And it intensified what was already shaping up to be the biggest trade battle since World War II.

Global financial markets had fallen sharply as the world's two biggest economies squared off over Beijing's aggressive trade tactics. But they had calmed down on Wednesday and Thursday on hopes the US and China would find a diplomatic solution.

Instead, the White House announced after the markets closed on Thursday that Trump had instructed the Office of the US Trade Representative to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate and, if so, to identify which products they should apply to.

He's also instructed his secretary of agriculture “to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests".

“China's illicit trade practices ignored for years by Washington have destroyed thousands of American factories and millions of American jobs,” Trump said in a statement announcing the decision.

Soon after Trump's announcement, China said on Friday that it was ready to pay “any cost” in a possible trade war with the US.

“If the US side disregards opposition from China and the international community and insists on carrying out unilateralism and trade protectionism, the Chinese side will take them on until the end at any cost,” the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website.

Abbas
Apr 06, 2018 10:41am

Game is ON!

People
Apr 06, 2018 11:07am

Good. Its about time the Chinese learnt to play fair. Dumping goods below cost in other countries is hardly fair trade practice.

American by heart
Apr 06, 2018 11:19am

Ban all Chinese goods entering USA. Make all US companies to come back to USA. Compensate them and give more incentives . People would like to see things made in USA than China.

Sabir
Apr 06, 2018 11:20am

GOOD response from China. However, the financial impact will be huge to their revenue. China must explore other market and deliver the best. Despite the fact related to financial impact, China is not only the king of trade, but also a King Maker.

US Government will soon realise that taking illicit decision is easier to announce and also a very naive strategic move. As US requires time to build Factories again, material, and labour to work in their country.

US new strategic partnership may cause and create more financial trouble for people of United State of America.

Abdul
Apr 06, 2018 11:21am

This is future of war. Trump is hurting china where it hurts most. He doesn't seem as fool as he sounds.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Apr 06, 2018 11:29am

This is Big!

Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 06, 2018 11:59am

Trump is destroying the business community of US

