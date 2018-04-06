DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Khanewal police want five Chinese deported

Asif ChaudhryApril 06, 2018

Email


LAHORE: A day after the clash between staff of a Chinese company and the Special Protection Unit of police, Khanewal District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal on Thursday recommended to the Punjab government deportation of five officials including the country project manager of the foreign company.

The DPO conducted an inquiry and declared the Chinese workers responsible for the law and order situation which led to Wednesday’s untoward incident. He urged the government to declare five of them persona non grata and also proposed that the SPU personnel may also be shifted from Noorpur camp.

The police officer said the camp of the Chinese fell in the A category, therefore, the company must be directed to follow the standard operating procedures regarding security and provision of allied arrangements as conveyed to them.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Noman Majeed
Apr 06, 2018 09:50am

Great must do it at earlieast, this should be made an example for foreigners that they must abide tha law of land

Sabir
Apr 06, 2018 09:52am

Dear DPO,

Please check thoroughly before advice any deportation. As far as Chinese, they were born free in a friendly neighbouring country, and never had chance to be indulge in corrupt police system. Please also check, is any Chinese worker being harassed by police? Like we(common people/businessman/and project in-charge) as Pakistani encounter in normal routine for bribe and (Chai pani Kharcha). When you going to watch the video you couldn't find the starting reason and cause of the disruption/incident. Please pin point those matter in your statement as well, as far as i understand this point must be highlighted.

"This incident may cause of communication barrier and/or could be reason of mention above".

Regards

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 06, 2018

Voter registration

ADULT franchise is a fundamental pillar of democracy. It is the right to vote irrespective of religion, gender or...
April 06, 2018

Prescription audit?

A PRESCRIPTION audit proposed by Dr Asad Hafeez, director general at the Ministry of National Health Services, ...
Coal miners’ deaths
Updated April 06, 2018

Coal miners’ deaths

Fatalities in coal-mining sector are becoming far too common and there is a dire need for better labour protections.
Updated April 05, 2018

Saudi-Israel thaw?

Reality is that Arab govs are willing to put the Palestinian issue on the back burner to establish ties with Israel.
April 05, 2018

Kunduz attack

A DEADLY attack has killed and injured scores in Kunduz, Afghanistan, and has bloodily exposed the dangers inherent...
April 05, 2018

West Indies tour

THE West Indies cricket team’s short but successful tour to Karachi for a three-match T20 series is being seen as...