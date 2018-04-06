Khanewal police want five Chinese deported
LAHORE: A day after the clash between staff of a Chinese company and the Special Protection Unit of police, Khanewal District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal on Thursday recommended to the Punjab government deportation of five officials including the country project manager of the foreign company.
The DPO conducted an inquiry and declared the Chinese workers responsible for the law and order situation which led to Wednesday’s untoward incident. He urged the government to declare five of them persona non grata and also proposed that the SPU personnel may also be shifted from Noorpur camp.
The police officer said the camp of the Chinese fell in the A category, therefore, the company must be directed to follow the standard operating procedures regarding security and provision of allied arrangements as conveyed to them.
Great must do it at earlieast, this should be made an example for foreigners that they must abide tha law of land
Dear DPO,
Please check thoroughly before advice any deportation. As far as Chinese, they were born free in a friendly neighbouring country, and never had chance to be indulge in corrupt police system. Please also check, is any Chinese worker being harassed by police? Like we(common people/businessman/and project in-charge) as Pakistani encounter in normal routine for bribe and (Chai pani Kharcha). When you going to watch the video you couldn't find the starting reason and cause of the disruption/incident. Please pin point those matter in your statement as well, as far as i understand this point must be highlighted.
"This incident may cause of communication barrier and/or could be reason of mention above".
Regards