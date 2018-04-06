Khanewal police want five Chinese deported

LAHORE: A day after the clash between staff of a Chinese company and the Special Protection Unit of police, Khanewal District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal on Thursday recommended to the Punjab government deportation of five officials including the country project manager of the foreign company.

The DPO conducted an inquiry and declared the Chinese workers responsible for the law and order situation which led to Wednesday’s untoward incident. He urged the government to declare five of them persona non grata and also proposed that the SPU personnel may also be shifted from Noorpur camp.

The police officer said the camp of the Chinese fell in the A category, therefore, the company must be directed to follow the standard operating procedures regarding security and provision of allied arrangements as conveyed to them.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2018