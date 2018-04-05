PM announces tax reforms package with exemption for annual income up to Rs1.2m

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, after a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council, on Thursday announced tax reforms aimed at clamping down on tax evaders.

On the outset, the prime minister noted that a meagre 1.2 million Pakistanis file income tax returns.

He further noted that of the 1.2m filers, only 700,000 actually paid tax, while others filed returns but paid no income tax. Of the taxpayers, "90 per cent of those who are paying income tax are those whose tax is deducted at source," he regretted.

Presenting his package as an incentive for more people to pay taxes thanks to the substantial proposed reduction in the income tax rate, PM Abbasi stressed that he felt this to be the most optimum way to maximise the government's revenues keeping in mind the significant challenges it faces.

"People in this country, unfortunately, believe that paying income tax is an option. This is not true: evading taxes is a criminal offence," he explained.

"Last year, only 0.7m people paid taxes and most of those did not have an option since they were salaried employees. This is an unsustainable situation."

"In usual circumstances, people in a higher income bracket pay a larger amount of taxes and people in lower brackets pay a lower amount. However, when this does not happen, undue burden falls on citizens through indirect taxation, which is unfair."

"Seeing this, we decided to come up with these radical tax reforms as paying taxes is the biggest responsibility of any citizen."

"These reforms are simple and easy, for the convenience of our citizens," he stated.

PM Abbasi's five-point tax reforms package

CNIC numbers to be made NTN numbers to monitor tax compliance of all citizens. Income tax brackets and percentages to be revised. Complete exemptions on annual income up to Rs1.2m; maximum percentage of 15pc to be levied on income above Rs4.8m per annum. Locally-held assets can be declared on payment of 5pc penalty; internationally-held assets on 2pc. Those who avail scheme to be granted one-time exemption from accountability laws. A 2pc preemptive tax will need to be paid on all property transactions. Further, the govt will retain the right to purchase any property by paying 100pc over and above its declared value. The government will monitor citizens' financial records and issue notices if they find evidence of tax evasion.

Announcing his five-point tax reforms package, PM Abbasi began by specifying that "the CNIC numbers of all citizens will now become their tax number. People will now be able to use their CNIC number to file taxes by simply filling a form."

"Income tax has been reduced to make tax payment more sustainable," he continued. "At the moment, the [maximum income] tax percentage stands at about 30 per cent. However, after much discussion, we have decided to bring that percentage down drastically," the prime minister said.

"People who make less than Rs100,000 [a month; Rs1.2 million a year] will now be exempt from paying taxes. People who make between Rs1.2m to Rs2.4m will be liable to pay five per cent in income tax," he explained.

The income tax for the Rs2.4-Rs4.8m bracket will be 10pc. PM Abbasi added: "Those earning over Rs4.8m annually will be liable to pay 15 percent tax on their income."

"The third point in these reforms is that we are introducing a tax amnesty scheme through which people with assets within the country will be able to bring them within the tax net by simply paying a five per cent penalty," the prime minister said.

He added that people who hold undocumented assets outside the country will be able to bring cash back to the country by paying a 2pc penalty. Other assets will incur a 3pc penalty. Foreign dollar accounts will also be eligible for amnesty on payment of a 5pc penalty.

"People who take part in the amnesty scheme will be given a one-time exemption from accountability and other laws," the prime minister explained. However, he stressed that politically exposed persons and their families will not be able to avail the amnesty scheme.

Moving on to point four, the prime minister said: "On any property that a citizen purchases, they will have to pay a one per cent 'presumptive tax'. That tax will be adjusted in their annual taxes."

"To avoid under-invoicing [in property sale and purchase deeds], the government now holds the right to buy any property that a citizen holds by paying 100 per cent over its declared price," he warned.

"Lastly, the government will be able to now monitor all financial transactions that citizens make so that they do not evade tax," the prime minister said, explaining that the government is able to monitor all financial transactions made by citizens and will send notices to non tax-paying citizens and tell them to explain their financial situation.

"We do not want to send the police to anyone's home or alert the Federal Board of Revenue, but our citizens need to be responsible and pay their taxes," PM Abbasi stated.

Explaining that punitive measures for those who still fail to comply will be decided on by parliament, the prime minister promised another press briefing in the near future to explain the country's financial situation.

"The reasons for previous amnesty schemes are before you. However, there is only one reason behind this scheme: that is, to bring people of this country into our tax net," he said while responding to a question.

On being asked how many tax payers he thinks Pakistan should have at the conclusion of his scheme, PM Abbasi responded: "I believe that if future governments diligently follow this process they will find at least 30 million tax payers in the country. This is my calculation."

"We have used our executive powers to introduce these reforms," he said in response to another question asking him why he did not consult parliament.

"I don't think anyone will disagree and say that there should be no taxes in this country, or that the tax rate should not be lowered here. If someone does disagree with the reforms, they can challenge it in court and then the court can rule on these reforms as it sees fit."

PM Abbasi assured that: "We will use the cover of the law and parliamentary process to close any loopholes that exist in this scheme. The parliament will also be responsible to create the laws that will decide punishments for various forms of tax evasion."