Magsi, Kamal, Domki quit PML-N, set to join newly-formed BAP

Javed HussainUpdated April 05, 2018

Magsi, Kamal and Domki resign from PML-N — DawnNewsTV
PML-N MNAs from Balochistan Khalid Magsi, Jam Kamal and Mir Dostain Khan Domki on Thursday resigned from the party and told the media they are set to join the newly-formed Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The Balochistan-based trio, in a joint presser in Islamabad today, said that they have tendered their resignations from the ruling party and will officially become a part of the BAP in upcoming days.

"We took this decision after consulting our constituency's voters," Magsi told newsmen. "We learned a lot in these five years. Balochistan's interests are not cared for in big parties. Our constituency did not get anything either. The party's provincial leadership imposed hardships on us. We and Balochistan have been hurt a lot."

"We informed Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi multiple times but no one paid any attention to our problems," he added.

Read: PML-N dissidents, independents launch 'Balochistan Awami Party'

Kamal also aired his grievances, saying: "Us three joined PML-N on the same day. We wanted to play our part through federal politics. We wanted to give our input. But in the past four-and-a-half years all the Balochistan-related decisions were made without us being consulted. Instead, the National Party or Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party were consulted [on important matters].

"We were also not consulted for Senate candidates from Balochistan. For us to survive in such an environment was difficult."

Kamal said that PML-N itself is to be blamed for creating the political crisis that forced its Balochistan chief minister to resign earlier this year, adding: "Balochistan was not given water, gas or any schemes. No dams, LPG plants or hospitals were made either."

The trio said they plan on joining BAP, with an official confirmation to come in a presser in the next few days.

Javed
Apr 05, 2018 07:55pm

Until such time that the number of provinces is increased to where all provinces are roughly of equal population size, it does not matter, the party that wins the Punjab wins Pakistan.

