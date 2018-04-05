Weightlifter Talib bags Pakistan's first medal in Commonwealth Games
Talha Talib, an 18-year-old weightlifter from Gujranwala, on Thursday won the first medal for Pakistan in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast.
Talib, competing in the 62kg category, lifted a total of 283kg to claim the bronze medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games. He also created a Commonwealth Games record by lifting 132kg in the snatch event.
Malaysia's Muhamad Aznl Bidin grabbed gold medal while Papua New Guinea's More Baru won the silver medal in the category.
However, there was little to cheer in the day for Pakistani fans.
The national badminton team were brushed aside 5-0 by Scotland.
Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Eleanor O' Donnell defeated Pakistan's Murad Ali and Palwasha Bashir 21-13 and 21-12 in mixed doubles.
Kieran Merrilees beat Irfan Saeed Bhatti (21-6, 21-16) in men's singles while Kirsty Gilmour beat Mahnoor Shahzad (21-6, 21-10) in women's singles.
In men's doubles, the Ali-Bhatti duo lost (21-8, 21-10) against Scottish Martin Campbell and Patrick Maghugh while Julie Macpherson and Eleanor O' Donnell won (21-6, 21-4) against Mahnoor Shahzad and Palwasha Bashir in a game that lasted only 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, Pakistani boxer Gul Zaib won in the round of 32 against Guernsey's William Le Poullain
Squash players Farhan Zaman and Tayyab Aslam also won their initial games, respectively, but lost subsequent matches in the round of 32.
In the opening fixture of the men's hockey competition, Pakistan were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales. Pakistan's goal was scored by Mubashar Ali on a penalty corner while Rupert Shipperly found the net for Wales. Both goals came in the third quarter of the match.
Pakistan's next fixture in hockey is scheduled against arch-rivals India on Saturday.
Comments (8)
Well done... Congratulations!
We have a great potential in our country..It can only be further gromed if we have honest leadership at the helm of affairs of the country..It is now or never to get rid of theae corrupt politicians.. Pakistan Zindabad
Congrats.
Brilliant, well done. Pride of you Talha Talib, an 18-year-old.
When we read this news felt proud to be Pakistani. And the same time we only support Cricket. No one thinks other than Cricket although now a days Cricket is full of Gambling games. We should promote other games too
Congratulations. I enjoy when my country men make us proud in Australia.
Good Pakistan should consider other sports than cricket .India has slowly come out of the shadow of cricket.
A good news for Pakistan