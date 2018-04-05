Weightlifter Talib bags Pakistan's first medal in Commonwealth Games

Talha Talib, an 18-year-old weightlifter from Gujranwala, on Thursday won the first medal for Pakistan in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast.

Talib, competing in the 62kg category, lifted a total of 283kg to claim the bronze medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games. He also created a Commonwealth Games record by lifting 132kg in the snatch event.

Malaysia's Muhamad Aznl Bidin grabbed gold medal while Papua New Guinea's More Baru won the silver medal in the category.

Malaysia's Men's 62kg weightlifting gold medallist Muhamad Aznil Bidin, centre, stands with Papua New Guinea's silver medallist More Baru, left, and Pakistan's bronze medallist Talha Talib, during the medal ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. — AP

However, there was little to cheer in the day for Pakistani fans.

The national badminton team were brushed aside 5-0 by Scotland.

Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Eleanor O' Donnell defeated Pakistan's Murad Ali and Palwasha Bashir 21-13 and 21-12 in mixed doubles.

Kieran Merrilees beat Irfan Saeed Bhatti (21-6, 21-16) in men's singles while Kirsty Gilmour beat Mahnoor Shahzad (21-6, 21-10) in women's singles.

In men's doubles, the Ali-Bhatti duo lost (21-8, 21-10) against Scottish Martin Campbell and Patrick Maghugh while Julie Macpherson and Eleanor O' Donnell won (21-6, 21-4) against Mahnoor Shahzad and Palwasha Bashir in a game that lasted only 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, Pakistani boxer Gul Zaib won in the round of 32 against Guernsey's William Le Poullain

Squash players Farhan Zaman and Tayyab Aslam also won their initial games, respectively, but lost subsequent matches in the round of 32.

In the opening fixture of the men's hockey competition, Pakistan were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales. Pakistan's goal was scored by Mubashar Ali on a penalty corner while Rupert Shipperly found the net for Wales. Both goals came in the third quarter of the match.

Pakistan's next fixture in hockey is scheduled against arch-rivals India on Saturday.