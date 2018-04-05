DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Weightlifter Talib bags Pakistan's first medal in Commonwealth Games

Dawn.com | Abdul GhaffarUpdated April 05, 2018

Email


Pakistan's bronze medallist in Men's 62kg weightlifting Talha Talib kisses his medal at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. — AP
Pakistan's bronze medallist in Men's 62kg weightlifting Talha Talib kisses his medal at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. — AP

Talha Talib, an 18-year-old weightlifter from Gujranwala, on Thursday won the first medal for Pakistan in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast.

Talib, competing in the 62kg category, lifted a total of 283kg to claim the bronze medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games. He also created a Commonwealth Games record by lifting 132kg in the snatch event.

Malaysia's Muhamad Aznl Bidin grabbed gold medal while Papua New Guinea's More Baru won the silver medal in the category.

Malaysia's Men's 62kg weightlifting gold medallist Muhamad Aznil Bidin, centre, stands with Papua New Guinea's silver medallist More Baru, left, and Pakistan's bronze medallist Talha Talib, during the medal ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. — AP
Malaysia's Men's 62kg weightlifting gold medallist Muhamad Aznil Bidin, centre, stands with Papua New Guinea's silver medallist More Baru, left, and Pakistan's bronze medallist Talha Talib, during the medal ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Thursday, April 5, 2018. — AP

However, there was little to cheer in the day for Pakistani fans.

The national badminton team were brushed aside 5-0 by Scotland.

Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Eleanor O' Donnell defeated Pakistan's Murad Ali and Palwasha Bashir 21-13 and 21-12 in mixed doubles.

Kieran Merrilees beat Irfan Saeed Bhatti (21-6, 21-16) in men's singles while Kirsty Gilmour beat Mahnoor Shahzad (21-6, 21-10) in women's singles.

In men's doubles, the Ali-Bhatti duo lost (21-8, 21-10) against Scottish Martin Campbell and Patrick Maghugh while Julie Macpherson and Eleanor O' Donnell won (21-6, 21-4) against Mahnoor Shahzad and Palwasha Bashir in a game that lasted only 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, Pakistani boxer Gul Zaib won in the round of 32 against Guernsey's William Le Poullain

Squash players Farhan Zaman and Tayyab Aslam also won their initial games, respectively, but lost subsequent matches in the round of 32.

In the opening fixture of the men's hockey competition, Pakistan were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales. Pakistan's goal was scored by Mubashar Ali on a penalty corner while Rupert Shipperly found the net for Wales. Both goals came in the third quarter of the match.

Pakistan's next fixture in hockey is scheduled against arch-rivals India on Saturday.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Bangalore.Citizen
Apr 05, 2018 06:22pm

Well done... Congratulations!

Shibly
Apr 05, 2018 06:23pm

We have a great potential in our country..It can only be further gromed if we have honest leadership at the helm of affairs of the country..It is now or never to get rid of theae corrupt politicians.. Pakistan Zindabad

Desi Dimag
Apr 05, 2018 06:29pm

Congrats.

Wow
Apr 05, 2018 06:45pm

Brilliant, well done. Pride of you Talha Talib, an 18-year-old.

Malik USA
Apr 05, 2018 07:16pm

When we read this news felt proud to be Pakistani. And the same time we only support Cricket. No one thinks other than Cricket although now a days Cricket is full of Gambling games. We should promote other games too

Irfan-Sydney
Apr 05, 2018 07:31pm

Congratulations. I enjoy when my country men make us proud in Australia.

Ayandas
Apr 05, 2018 07:31pm

Good Pakistan should consider other sports than cricket .India has slowly come out of the shadow of cricket.

Tahir
Apr 05, 2018 07:50pm

A good news for Pakistan

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Unwise protest management

Unwise protest management

While the middle class may demand a trouble-free commute, it should spare a thought for protesters’ concerns.

Editorial

Updated April 05, 2018

Saudi-Israel thaw?

Reality is that Arab govs are willing to put the Palestinian issue on the back burner to establish ties with Israel.
April 05, 2018

Kunduz attack

A DEADLY attack has killed and injured scores in Kunduz, Afghanistan, and has bloodily exposed the dangers inherent...
April 05, 2018

West Indies tour

THE West Indies cricket team’s short but successful tour to Karachi for a three-match T20 series is being seen as...
Updated April 04, 2018

Details of internees

As Justice Afzal rightly noted, it is the judiciary’s foundational duty to protect the liberty of citizens.
Updated April 04, 2018

Murder of Christians

While the level of extremist violence in the rest of Pakistan has fallen Balochistan has seen no real reprieve.
Updated April 04, 2018

Bullying the media

Geo is in the crosshairs and our failure to call such intimidation out threatens to destabilise journalism.