DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Abbasi to head to Kabul for day-long visit: FO

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated April 05, 2018

Email


Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit Kabul on April 6 “in the backdrop of Pakistan’s support to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s offer of peace talks with the Taliban,” the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

Over the day-long visit — to be undertaken on the invitation of Ghani — the prime minister will discuss the Afghan peace process and the regional political and security situation. Bilateral trade, return of Afghan refugees, combating drug production and clamping down on the narcotics trade will also come under discussion during the meeting.

Besides the Afghan president, the prime minister will also meet Afghan Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan wishes to continue to support Afghanistan’s development efforts through capacity building in infrastructure, educational and health sectors.

According to the Foreign Office, PM Abbasi will also discuss ways to facilitate travel between the two countries and expand bilateral trade and transit facilitation.

Last month, Foreign Minister Kawaja Asif had also extended support to Kabul's proposed political process seeking to recognise the Taliban as a legitimate political group, and said Pakistan is ready for one-on-one talks with the Afghan Taliban.

President Ghani had proposed a ceasefire and release of prisoners as part of a range of options, including new elections involving the militants and a constitutional review as part of a pact with the Taliban to end a conflict that last year alone killed or wounded more than 10,000 Afghan civilians.

In return for Ghani’s offer, the Taliban would have to recognise the Afghan government and respect the rule of law, including the rights of women, one of the priorities for Afghanistan’s international partners.

Taliban officials have acknowledged that they have faced pressure from friendly countries to accept talks and said their recent offers to talk to the United States reflected concerns that they could be seen to be standing in the way of peace.

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Unwise protest management

Unwise protest management

While the middle class may demand a trouble-free commute, it should spare a thought for protesters’ concerns.

Editorial

Updated April 05, 2018

Saudi-Israel thaw?

Reality is that Arab govs are willing to put the Palestinian issue on the back burner to establish ties with Israel.
April 05, 2018

Kunduz attack

A DEADLY attack has killed and injured scores in Kunduz, Afghanistan, and has bloodily exposed the dangers inherent...
April 05, 2018

West Indies tour

THE West Indies cricket team’s short but successful tour to Karachi for a three-match T20 series is being seen as...
Updated April 04, 2018

Details of internees

As Justice Afzal rightly noted, it is the judiciary’s foundational duty to protect the liberty of citizens.
Updated April 04, 2018

Murder of Christians

While the level of extremist violence in the rest of Pakistan has fallen Balochistan has seen no real reprieve.
Updated April 04, 2018

Bullying the media

Geo is in the crosshairs and our failure to call such intimidation out threatens to destabilise journalism.