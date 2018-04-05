DAWN.COM

FIA arrests 'fake pir' in Haripur for assaulting, blackmailing women

Shakeel QararApril 05, 2018

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cyber crime wing on Thursday arrested a man posing as a pir (faith healer) for allegedly sexually abusing women and then blackmailing them.

A resident of Haripur, the man is accused of harassing women who approached him for solutions to their problems, the FIA said. He would then use the videos and pictures of the women to blackmail them.

Numerous videos have been found in the accused's possession, the agency said. He was remanded into FIA's physical custody for seven days by a local court after a case was registered against him.

Cases of fake faith healers using their perceived position in society to abuse, blackmail and harass women and men are not uncommon in Pakistan.

Last month, a 'faith healer' was arrested from Gujranwala for subjecting two minor girls to sexual assault.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

zahoor
Apr 05, 2018 01:54pm

Now days, very corner there are "PEERS" and Jahil people get into their trap. I suggest these people should get heavy punishment.

Pakistan deserves better
Apr 05, 2018 01:57pm

Why do these stupid women go to such people?

Hassan (Karachi)
Apr 05, 2018 02:04pm

All pir are fake, abusing the gullible nature of the masses.

Imtiaz Piracha
Apr 05, 2018 02:41pm

@zahoor Not only the illiterate go to them, if that is what you mean by jahil.

