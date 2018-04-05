Former separatist leader says CPEC will change fate of Balochistan

QUETTA: Dr Jumma Khan Marri, a former separatist leader and president of the recently formed Over­seas Pakistani Baloch Unity, has said that development projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will change the fate of Balochistan.

Addressing a gathering in the Kohlu area from Moscow on telephone on Wednesday, he said that those opposing the CPEC and other development projects were not only the enemies of Pakistan but also the people of Balochistan.

Dr Marri, who recently disassociated himself from the separatist movement, urged all the Baloch who are still on the mountains to lay down their weapons, join mainstream and start contributing to the development projects for the betterment of Balochistan.

He said the so-called leaders were enjoying a luxurious life in Europe, but the common Baloch people were suffering the brunt of terrorism.

Dr Marri said that he had launched the Overseas Pakistani Baloch Unity to expose and confront the disgruntled leaders on all forums and fronts abroad. He said he would come back to Pakistan soon, but first he and his organisation would dismantle these anti-Pakistan elements by unmasking their true faces.

He appealed to the people of Balochistan to help and extend support to him in his mission of peace, unity and brotherhood.

According to a statement, Wadera Ghazi Khan, Mir Sher Baz Marri, Wadera Mir Gul Sanjrani Marri, Syed Nizam Shah Marri, Wadera Bevragh Marri, Umar Farooq and Mir Zarak Khan also addressed the gathering.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2018