DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Soldier, two ‘militants’ killed in operation in Kech district

Behram BalochUpdated April 05, 2018

Email


SOLDIER Naik Irfan, who embraced shahadat on Wednesday.—INP
SOLDIER Naik Irfan, who embraced shahadat on Wednesday.—INP

GWADAR: A security man lost his life and two militants were killed in an encounter triggered by a search operation in the Pinsin Kaur area of Kech district on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), personnel of the Frontier Corps were carrying out the search operation in the Pinsin Kaur area when the suspected militants opened fire on them.

The FC personnel returned fire and a heavy exchange of fire continued for over two hours, leaving one member of the security force and two militants dead.

“One FC Balochistan soldier embraced Shahadat in the gun battle,” the ISPR statement said, adding that a cache of arms and ammunition was found in the hideouts of the militants.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Unwise protest management

Unwise protest management

While the middle class may demand a trouble-free commute, it should spare a thought for protesters’ concerns.

Editorial

Updated April 05, 2018

Saudi-Israel thaw?

Reality is that Arab govs are willing to put the Palestinian issue on the back burner to establish ties with Israel.
April 05, 2018

Kunduz attack

A DEADLY attack has killed and injured scores in Kunduz, Afghanistan, and has bloodily exposed the dangers inherent...
April 05, 2018

West Indies tour

THE West Indies cricket team’s short but successful tour to Karachi for a three-match T20 series is being seen as...
Updated April 04, 2018

Details of internees

As Justice Afzal rightly noted, it is the judiciary’s foundational duty to protect the liberty of citizens.
Updated April 04, 2018

Murder of Christians

While the level of extremist violence in the rest of Pakistan has fallen Balochistan has seen no real reprieve.
Updated April 04, 2018

Bullying the media

Geo is in the crosshairs and our failure to call such intimidation out threatens to destabilise journalism.