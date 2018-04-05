Soldier, two ‘militants’ killed in operation in Kech district

SOLDIER Naik Irfan, who embraced shahadat on Wednesday.—INP

GWADAR: A security man lost his life and two militants were killed in an encounter triggered by a search operation in the Pinsin Kaur area of Kech district on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), personnel of the Frontier Corps were carrying out the search operation in the Pinsin Kaur area when the suspected militants opened fire on them.

The FC personnel returned fire and a heavy exchange of fire continued for over two hours, leaving one member of the security force and two militants dead.

“One FC Balochistan soldier embraced Shahadat in the gun battle,” the ISPR statement said, adding that a cache of arms and ammunition was found in the hideouts of the militants.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2018