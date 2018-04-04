DAWN.COM

No matter what happens, truce with Nawaz not possible: Zardari

Dawn.comApril 04, 2018

Asif Zardari addresses a rally at Garhi Khuda Bux on the occasion of the 39th death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. ─DawnNewsTV
Former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday that a truce with Nawaz Sharif was not possible under any circumstances.

Addressing a rally in Garhi Khuda Bux on the occasion of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's 39th death anniversary, PPP-Parliamentarians President Zardari said, "I am aware of Mian Sahab's ability. He is part of the opposition and the government simultaneously, but he isn't willing to accept the election of his returning officers (ROs)."

He said, "Supporting Raza Rabbani for the slot of Senate chairman was a political move by Nawaz Sharif. It was fortunate that Raza Rabbani stood with us," adding that Nawaz Sharif was not a politician and should leave politics. "People's party will ensure that he [Nawaz] leaves politics," he said.

Zardari continued by saying, "No matter what happens, a truce with Nawaz Sharif is not possible. The war will continue and it will be a long war. We will hold them accountable for the past 40 years. This time [during general elections] we shall appoint our own chief minister in Punjab no matter who we have to enter into an alliance with."

'People have no interest in who was ousted and why'

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari whilst addressing the rally said, "Nawaz Sharif has been in the field of politics for 32 years while Imran Khan has been part of the political landscape for 22 years but even today both are fighting each other and pulling each other down to exert their own influence."

He claimed that "the foundation plans for CPEC were laid out by Zardari", whereas, "Nawaz Sharif is Ziaul Haq's successor."

"People have no interest in who was ousted and why. The people simply wish for a solution to their problems," Bilawal maintained.

Bilawal mentioned that People's Party had never fought with the court. "We respect our institutions and consider them part of our heritage."

He vowed that the party will fight against injustice, poverty, terrorism, and extremism.

