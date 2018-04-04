DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan condemns Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris

Dawn.comUpdated April 04, 2018

Email


The National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday condemned the recent wave of attacks by the Indian forces in held Kashmir that resulted in the death of 20 civilians and caused injuries to hundreds of innocent men, women and children.

"The continued inhuman and incessant use of pellet guns against innocent protesters and funeral processions has once again resulted in injuries to hundreds of Kashmiris," read a statement issued after the NSC meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Read: Pakistan to send special envoys in attempt to highlight Indian brutalities in held Kashmir

The committee praised "the extraordinary courage and resilience of Kashmiri people in the face of Indian brutalities and systematic violations of their human rights," adding that "the purely indigenous character of this uprising has once again belied the false propaganda by the Indian government."

The committee reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of India-held Jammu and Kashmir "in their just and legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination" — also promised to them by the unanimous resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Furthermore, it decided to raise the issue of unprecedented Indian brutalities at both bilateral and multilateral fora.

The 20th meeting of the NSC was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal and National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua among others.

Nisar criticises NSA's meeting with Indian envoy

Former interior minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali has criticised the recent meeting between NSA Janjua and Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, saying that such a meeting in the prevailing scenario will deliver a wrong message to Kashmiri people.

"With this confusion and contradictions in our policies and actions, our policy on Kashmir will remain mere statements," he said. The former minister said the meeting propagates the message of friendship and normal relations with India at a time when the international bodies, including the United Nations and the Amnesty International are taking notice of Indian brutalities.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Reforming Saudi Arabia

Reforming Saudi Arabia

Many observers warn that things could implode if the Saudi crown prince moves too fast on his reform agenda.

Editorial

Updated April 04, 2018

Details of internees

As Justice Afzal rightly noted, it is the judiciary’s foundational duty to protect the liberty of citizens.
Updated April 04, 2018

Murder of Christians

While the level of extremist violence in the rest of Pakistan has fallen Balochistan has seen no real reprieve.
Updated April 04, 2018

Bullying the media

Geo is in the crosshairs and our failure to call such intimidation out threatens to destabilise journalism.
Kashmir bloodshed
Updated April 03, 2018

Kashmir bloodshed

Indians who value democratic freedom in India must ask their state to respect the human rights of Kashmiris.
Updated April 03, 2018

Farcical politics

The ambush in the Senate was an ominous signal ahead of the general election.
April 03, 2018

Sindh’s child malnutrition

IT is widely accepted that political parties are trusted to govern with responsibility to improve the well-being of...