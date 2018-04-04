DAWN.COM

Broadcast my court case hearings live, Sharif demands

Dawn.comUpdated April 04, 2018

Nawaz Sharif addresses a rally in Samundri — DawnNewsTV
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday demanded that the hearings of the corruption cases he is facing before an accountability court be broadcast live so that the public could see that he has nothing to hide.

Addressing a gathering of PML-N supporters in Samundri, Faisalabad District, the ousted premier said: "I want them [his court hearings] to be shown live on television so people can see there is nothing in them. It's based on a lie and it's being exposed in the court on a daily basis.

"It’s a fraud, go and watch for yourself," he asked his supporters.

Sharif reminded his supporters of his achievements, saying: "We worked day and night. We tried our best to end the energy crisis, we tried to uproot terrorism and we brought CPEC to Pakistan.

"I ask myself 'Nawaz Sharif you were serving your country then what are these cases against you?'. I have been to almost 50 court hearings.

"I am being punished for not taking salary from my son. Fake cases were made against me. There was not a penny's corruption. I was ousted from the PM house, then removed from party presidency. Do you agree with this insult and degradation?"

Sharif assured his followers that his hands are clean. "I've always worked with honesty. I cannot even think of taking a penny of corruption, commission or kickbacks. Such money is cursed."

The former PML-N supremo told his detractors that he wouldn't not budge from his principles. "I will never back down. Those who don't know me should know this today that I am not the kind who backs down. God willing I will fight this injustice and cruelty."

Sharif said that the court cases against him date back to 1962 "when I was only 12 years old and in school."

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had urged PML-N supporters to "not just vote for the party in 2018 General Election but also guard their votes".

"This time don't let any conspiracies succeed," she added.

ajmal
Apr 04, 2018 07:32pm

A teen looking for attention

Saad Khan
Apr 04, 2018 07:37pm

We want this, do you think, that by direct broadcasting your case, you can provide money trail?

fairplayy
Apr 04, 2018 07:39pm

chinese nationals are foreigners, and are obligated to follow Pakistani laws, as we Pakistanis living in China are obligated to follow Chinese laws. revoke visas for repeat offenders, and fine offenders.

Dawn read since 02
Apr 04, 2018 07:41pm

Great timing. Let's broadcast it at a time when witness testimony are done and it's just cross examination left by his highly paid lawyers.

If he really wants it broadcasted he can pass a bill or ask his own law ministry to order it

fairplayy
Apr 04, 2018 07:42pm

Demands, is this a joke? he is in no position to demand politcisation of the trial.

Paggri sambhal
Apr 04, 2018 07:43pm

Stop ridiculing our wisdom Mr.Shareef.

Umardaud
Apr 04, 2018 07:47pm

I think the trial should be broadcast, if he is guilty, everyone should see it.

Ahmed
Apr 04, 2018 07:48pm

No "tamasha" can save Nawaz Sharif from a court conviction.

Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 04, 2018 07:51pm

Nawaz,you are disgraced and disqualified PM and cannot Demand.You should beg.

Gerry dcunha
Apr 04, 2018 08:01pm

Mt Nawaz Shareef what goes round comes round. Remember how you punished poor Benazir Bhutto in several court cases years back when she used to attend court case with her two young kids. So don't maun now.

