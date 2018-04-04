Broadcast my court case hearings live, Sharif demands

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday demanded that the hearings of the corruption cases he is facing before an accountability court be broadcast live so that the public could see that he has nothing to hide.

Addressing a gathering of PML-N supporters in Samundri, Faisalabad District, the ousted premier said: "I want them [his court hearings] to be shown live on television so people can see there is nothing in them. It's based on a lie and it's being exposed in the court on a daily basis.

"It’s a fraud, go and watch for yourself," he asked his supporters.

Sharif reminded his supporters of his achievements, saying: "We worked day and night. We tried our best to end the energy crisis, we tried to uproot terrorism and we brought CPEC to Pakistan.

"I ask myself 'Nawaz Sharif you were serving your country then what are these cases against you?'. I have been to almost 50 court hearings.

"I am being punished for not taking salary from my son. Fake cases were made against me. There was not a penny's corruption. I was ousted from the PM house, then removed from party presidency. Do you agree with this insult and degradation?"

Sharif assured his followers that his hands are clean. "I've always worked with honesty. I cannot even think of taking a penny of corruption, commission or kickbacks. Such money is cursed."

The former PML-N supremo told his detractors that he wouldn't not budge from his principles. "I will never back down. Those who don't know me should know this today that I am not the kind who backs down. God willing I will fight this injustice and cruelty."

Sharif said that the court cases against him date back to 1962 "when I was only 12 years old and in school."

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz had urged PML-N supporters to "not just vote for the party in 2018 General Election but also guard their votes".

"This time don't let any conspiracies succeed," she added.