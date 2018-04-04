DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Chinese workers thrash policemen in Khanewal

Sajjad Akbar ShahApril 04, 2018

Email


Chinese engineers and other staffers, engaged in the construction of M4 Motorway from Bahawalpur to Faisalabad, attacked policemen deployed for their security after the foreign workers were barred from leaving their camp's premises without a security squad, DawnNewsTV reported.

Several mobile phone clips doing rounds on social media show Chinese nationals approaching the police officials in a provocative manner and attacking them. A video showed a Chinese national standing on the bonnet of a police van, another video showed several Chinese nationals trashing policemen and some local people in plain clothes.

Screenshot shows a Chinese national standing on the bonnet of a police van.— DawnNewsTV
Screenshot shows a Chinese national standing on the bonnet of a police van.— DawnNewsTV

According to police officials, Chinese engineers and other officials wanted to leave their camp in Khanewal and visit a "redlight" area on Tuesday night. However, they resorted to agitation when denied permission to leave the camp without being accompanied by security officials.

Later, the Chinese engineers also cut power supply to the police camp established within the main construction camp, the officials added.

On Wednesday morning, the Chinese workers stopped work on the project and abandoned heavy machinery and vehicles on various roads in the area. They also resorted to violence and attacked police in their camp.

Subsequently, the protesting Chinese engineers wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, claiming that police officials refrained them from discharging their duties and attacked them.

They also accused the security in charge of attempting to hit Chinese workers with his vehicle. Police officials, however, rejected the accusations and termed them fictitious and fabricated.

Later in the day, Khaewal DPO Rizwan Omer Gondal held a meeting with the protesting Chinese workers following which they agreed to open the blocked roads.

Meanwhile, the police officials made it clear before the Chinese engineers that they will not be allowed to leave their camp without security arrangements.

It was not the first time when Chinese nationals in Pakistan attacked local police. In 2016, a clash occurred between the police and Chinese workers as the latter insisted on staying at a construction camp at night, but the former opposed the idea due to security reasons.

According to media reports, citing sources, some Chinese nationals associated with the Chinese army and trained in martial arts had attacked and injured police personnel deployed for their security.

However, the police had avoided taking any legal action against the Chinese to avert further conflict. In fact, the then CPO had suspended three SHOs and six other policemen for not restraining themselves from a clash.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

1000 characters
Sauron
Apr 04, 2018 07:33pm

Just some tough love from iron brother

Jameeluddin
Apr 04, 2018 07:34pm

Chinese consider Pakistan and Pakistani people under their thumbs. It is wake up call for Pakistan.

AWAN
Apr 04, 2018 07:37pm

They should be charged for misbehaving the police. They should not be spared at any cost.

LILLY
Apr 04, 2018 07:38pm

This is not even the beginning. Such incidents have been happening over a period of time. Does the political establishment doesn't have the slightest of shame?

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 04, 2018 07:39pm

Few bad Pak and Chinese people.

No worries, our SinoPak ties will always be steadfast and strong. Love you SinoPak:)

SinoPak Iron brothers 4 life!

sharatchandra
Apr 04, 2018 07:40pm

So iron brothers are dealing with iron hand???

Pakistani
Apr 04, 2018 07:42pm

This should be investigated on priority and the offenders should be brought to justice. We should not let these Chinese or any foreigners harass our security officers or civilians. This is the time we set example or else it might be too late.

M.Sethi
Apr 04, 2018 07:43pm

It is fine that Pakistan and China have strong relations,but such things happening do not auger well for those relation.

Strict action should be taken against all those local or foreigners who break the law or try to take it in their own hands.No leniency in this regard should be shown for anyone regardless of the fact who they are and where they come from.

Vedic
Apr 04, 2018 07:44pm

Wow what a sight to behold, pak people getting beaten up by Chinese in Pakistan. Reminds me of British colonial history

Wasim
Apr 04, 2018 07:44pm

This is unacceptable. Chinese or any one must not be allowed to break the country's Laws

Faizal
Apr 04, 2018 07:47pm

Hope you guys understand that they’re not and will never be your blood brothers. Realize the truth and try to live in reality. Can you even imagine a group Pakistanis doing the same in China??

HWH
Apr 04, 2018 07:48pm

This is just the beginning. A long way to go. Suddenly I remember the scene from the movie, Laggan.

marcus
Apr 04, 2018 07:50pm

Why arent these individuals being arrested for assaulting a police officer?

Shahid
Apr 04, 2018 07:51pm

This insane!! Chines did wrong thing, and police got punished for it.

Walid
Apr 04, 2018 07:51pm

Looks like the iron brothers whose friendship is sweeter than honey and higher than the Himalayas are getting along well..

Asif Kahsmiri
Apr 04, 2018 08:01pm

Whats new Pakistan?

KAdva sach
Apr 04, 2018 08:01pm

PM Abbasi gets searched at US airport, UN includes 139 Pakistanis as terrorists, Dubai police commissioner terms Pakistanis as a danger to UAE, and now Chinese take law into their own hands in Pakistan. If this doesn't open the leaderships eyes to improve Pakistans image then nothing ever will!

KRANTI
Apr 04, 2018 08:01pm

Really iron brother...lol

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Reforming Saudi Arabia

Reforming Saudi Arabia

Many observers warn that things could implode if the Saudi crown prince moves too fast on his reform agenda.

Editorial

Updated April 04, 2018

Details of internees

As Justice Afzal rightly noted, it is the judiciary’s foundational duty to protect the liberty of citizens.
Updated April 04, 2018

Murder of Christians

While the level of extremist violence in the rest of Pakistan has fallen Balochistan has seen no real reprieve.
Updated April 04, 2018

Bullying the media

Geo is in the crosshairs and our failure to call such intimidation out threatens to destabilise journalism.
Kashmir bloodshed
Updated April 03, 2018

Kashmir bloodshed

Indians who value democratic freedom in India must ask their state to respect the human rights of Kashmiris.
Updated April 03, 2018

Farcical politics

The ambush in the Senate was an ominous signal ahead of the general election.
April 03, 2018

Sindh’s child malnutrition

IT is widely accepted that political parties are trusted to govern with responsibility to improve the well-being of...