Chinese workers thrash policemen in Khanewal
Chinese engineers and other staffers, engaged in the construction of M4 Motorway from Bahawalpur to Faisalabad, attacked policemen deployed for their security after the foreign workers were barred from leaving their camp's premises without a security squad, DawnNewsTV reported.
Several mobile phone clips doing rounds on social media show Chinese nationals approaching the police officials in a provocative manner and attacking them. A video showed a Chinese national standing on the bonnet of a police van, another video showed several Chinese nationals trashing policemen and some local people in plain clothes.
According to police officials, Chinese engineers and other officials wanted to leave their camp in Khanewal and visit a "redlight" area on Tuesday night. However, they resorted to agitation when denied permission to leave the camp without being accompanied by security officials.
Later, the Chinese engineers also cut power supply to the police camp established within the main construction camp, the officials added.
On Wednesday morning, the Chinese workers stopped work on the project and abandoned heavy machinery and vehicles on various roads in the area. They also resorted to violence and attacked police in their camp.
Subsequently, the protesting Chinese engineers wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, claiming that police officials refrained them from discharging their duties and attacked them.
They also accused the security in charge of attempting to hit Chinese workers with his vehicle. Police officials, however, rejected the accusations and termed them fictitious and fabricated.
Later in the day, Khaewal DPO Rizwan Omer Gondal held a meeting with the protesting Chinese workers following which they agreed to open the blocked roads.
Meanwhile, the police officials made it clear before the Chinese engineers that they will not be allowed to leave their camp without security arrangements.
It was not the first time when Chinese nationals in Pakistan attacked local police. In 2016, a clash occurred between the police and Chinese workers as the latter insisted on staying at a construction camp at night, but the former opposed the idea due to security reasons.
According to media reports, citing sources, some Chinese nationals associated with the Chinese army and trained in martial arts had attacked and injured police personnel deployed for their security.
However, the police had avoided taking any legal action against the Chinese to avert further conflict. In fact, the then CPO had suspended three SHOs and six other policemen for not restraining themselves from a clash.
Just some tough love from iron brother
Chinese consider Pakistan and Pakistani people under their thumbs. It is wake up call for Pakistan.
They should be charged for misbehaving the police. They should not be spared at any cost.
This is not even the beginning. Such incidents have been happening over a period of time. Does the political establishment doesn't have the slightest of shame?
Few bad Pak and Chinese people.
No worries, our SinoPak ties will always be steadfast and strong. Love you SinoPak:)
SinoPak Iron brothers 4 life!
So iron brothers are dealing with iron hand???
This should be investigated on priority and the offenders should be brought to justice. We should not let these Chinese or any foreigners harass our security officers or civilians. This is the time we set example or else it might be too late.
It is fine that Pakistan and China have strong relations,but such things happening do not auger well for those relation.
Strict action should be taken against all those local or foreigners who break the law or try to take it in their own hands.No leniency in this regard should be shown for anyone regardless of the fact who they are and where they come from.
Wow what a sight to behold, pak people getting beaten up by Chinese in Pakistan. Reminds me of British colonial history
This is unacceptable. Chinese or any one must not be allowed to break the country's Laws
Hope you guys understand that they’re not and will never be your blood brothers. Realize the truth and try to live in reality. Can you even imagine a group Pakistanis doing the same in China??
This is just the beginning. A long way to go. Suddenly I remember the scene from the movie, Laggan.
Why arent these individuals being arrested for assaulting a police officer?
This insane!! Chines did wrong thing, and police got punished for it.
Looks like the iron brothers whose friendship is sweeter than honey and higher than the Himalayas are getting along well..
Whats new Pakistan?
PM Abbasi gets searched at US airport, UN includes 139 Pakistanis as terrorists, Dubai police commissioner terms Pakistanis as a danger to UAE, and now Chinese take law into their own hands in Pakistan. If this doesn't open the leaderships eyes to improve Pakistans image then nothing ever will!
Really iron brother...lol