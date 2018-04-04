PTI lawmaker seeks ban on use of word 'talaaq' in TV dramas
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Taimoor Masood on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking a ban on the use of word talaaq (divorce) in television dramas.
The resolution submitted by the MPA from Rawalpindi states that the use of the word affects the society negatively and is viewed with detestation in Islam. It, therefore, urges the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to ban the word from being used in dramas.
The resolution, however, does not suggest what alternative word should be used in its place if a storyline so requires, and neither does it specify the demerits of the usage of the word.
In 2016, the same lawmaker had submitted a resolution seeking ban on popular Japanese manga and anime series Doraemon.
"Cartoon channels on 24 hours are having a negative impact on the educational and physical well-being of children," read the previous resolution. "The language that is used in the cartoons is destroying our societal norms."
The move had stirred a debate on social media and otherwise with arguments ranging from cultural invasion of children’s innocence to PTI’s choice of selecting a problem from amongst the host of issues plaguing the nation being discussed.
Comments (12)
Nonsensical!
we are not paying these lawmakers to watch TV
A very good decision . We should be discouraging this word and TV should play a possitive role doing that.
Instead nicknames for politicians or any personality should NOT be used. This will be a small step forward to high moral values for our media at least.
Legacy of Zia now rules PTI
Very good point....there is nothing in Pakistani dramas except talaaq and extra marital affairs....rest is crime reporting and dirty politics and shouting news casters who cannot sit un-moved for one minute.
next would be education, ban the education because it makes people think and question the ruling class. The thing that must be banned is the use of 'Ban'..
Best use of PTI lawmakers time Typical PTI non issue non sense
This is how we change the mindset of a society....a collective approach.
First, we have to understand the concept of 'Talaq' in the context of ISLAM, as talaq/divorce is allowed in exceptional cases after all reconcilation efforts are pursued and failed. However, we have to restrain ourselves from this unfortunate decision and must not publicize through media or any other way, as divorce in our society is seen as a 'stigma', especially for women. We must avoid giving undue publicity for personal or commercial reasons!
Fortunately, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Taimoor Masood did not submit resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking a ban on television dramas !
How prepared they r for coming National Election???