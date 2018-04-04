DAWN.COM

PTI lawmaker seeks ban on use of word 'talaaq' in TV dramas

Arif MalikApril 04, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Taimoor Masood on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking a ban on the use of word talaaq (divorce) in television dramas.

MPA Malik Taimoor Masood. Courtesy:pap.gov.pk
MPA Malik Taimoor Masood. Courtesy:pap.gov.pk

The resolution submitted by the MPA from Rawalpindi states that the use of the word affects the society negatively and is viewed with detestation in Islam. It, therefore, urges the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to ban the word from being used in dramas.

The resolution, however, does not suggest what alternative word should be used in its place if a storyline so requires, and neither does it specify the demerits of the usage of the word.

In 2016, the same lawmaker had submitted a resolution seeking ban on popular Japanese manga and anime series Doraemon.

"Cartoon channels on 24 hours are having a negative impact on the educational and physical well-being of children," read the previous resolution. "The language that is used in the cartoons is destroying our societal norms."

The move had stirred a debate on social media and otherwise with arguments ranging from cultural invasion of children’s innocence to PTI’s choice of selecting a problem from amongst the host of issues plaguing the nation being discussed.

on FLIP SIDE
Apr 04, 2018 04:14pm

Nonsensical!

ali
Apr 04, 2018 04:20pm

we are not paying these lawmakers to watch TV

MA
Apr 04, 2018 04:21pm

A very good decision . We should be discouraging this word and TV should play a possitive role doing that.

Arif
Apr 04, 2018 04:23pm

Instead nicknames for politicians or any personality should NOT be used. This will be a small step forward to high moral values for our media at least.

M Taimur
Apr 04, 2018 04:27pm

Legacy of Zia now rules PTI

KB
Apr 04, 2018 04:29pm

Very good point....there is nothing in Pakistani dramas except talaaq and extra marital affairs....rest is crime reporting and dirty politics and shouting news casters who cannot sit un-moved for one minute.

Akhan
Apr 04, 2018 04:32pm

next would be education, ban the education because it makes people think and question the ruling class. The thing that must be banned is the use of 'Ban'..

Nasiroski
Apr 04, 2018 04:32pm

Best use of PTI lawmakers time Typical PTI non issue non sense

Partiot
Apr 04, 2018 04:37pm

This is how we change the mindset of a society....a collective approach.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 04, 2018 04:37pm

First, we have to understand the concept of 'Talaq' in the context of ISLAM, as talaq/divorce is allowed in exceptional cases after all reconcilation efforts are pursued and failed. However, we have to restrain ourselves from this unfortunate decision and must not publicize through media or any other way, as divorce in our society is seen as a 'stigma', especially for women. We must avoid giving undue publicity for personal or commercial reasons!

M. Emad
Apr 04, 2018 04:43pm

Fortunately, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Malik Taimoor Masood did not submit resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking a ban on television dramas !

Abbasshah
Apr 04, 2018 04:47pm

How prepared they r for coming National Election???

