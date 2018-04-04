DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Islamabad can play role for peace in Afghanistan, notes US

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 04, 2018

Email


ISLAMABAD: United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Tuesday departed after completing a rather long seven-day trip to Pakistan emphasising the role Pakistan can play for peace in Afghanistan in partnership with the US.

“In the aftermath of the Tashkent conference on Afghanistan, Ambassador Wells noted the growing international consensus on the way forward to achieving peace in Afghanistan and the meaningful role that Pakistan, partnering with the United States, could play in achieving a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

Ms Wells visited Pakistan from March 28 to April 3 touring Islamabad and Karachi. During her stay, she met Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal; Safron Minister retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch; Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail; Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua; National Security Adviser retired Lt Gen Nasser Janjua; and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Country Representative Ruven Menikdiwela. She also met Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2018

PAK US RELATIONS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Pashtun
Apr 04, 2018 08:35am

The USA idea of peaceful resolution is to keep their boots anchored in Afghan soil forever which is not possible.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Reforming Saudi Arabia

Reforming Saudi Arabia

Many observers warn that things could implode if the Saudi crown prince moves too fast on his reform agenda.

Opinion

Reforming Saudi Arabia

Reforming Saudi Arabia

Many observers warn that things could implode if the Saudi crown prince moves too fast on his reform agenda.

Editorial

Updated April 04, 2018

Details of internees

As Justice Afzal rightly noted, it is the judiciary’s foundational duty to protect the liberty of citizens.
Updated April 04, 2018

Murder of Christians

While the level of extremist violence in the rest of Pakistan has fallen Balochistan has seen no real reprieve.
Updated April 04, 2018

Bullying the media

Geo is in the crosshairs and our failure to call such intimidation out threatens to destabilise journalism.
Kashmir bloodshed
Updated April 03, 2018

Kashmir bloodshed

Indians who value democratic freedom in India must ask their state to respect the human rights of Kashmiris.
Updated April 03, 2018

Farcical politics

The ambush in the Senate was an ominous signal ahead of the general election.
April 03, 2018

Sindh’s child malnutrition

IT is widely accepted that political parties are trusted to govern with responsibility to improve the well-being of...