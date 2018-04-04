Islamabad can play role for peace in Afghanistan, notes US

ISLAMABAD: United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Tuesday departed after completing a rather long seven-day trip to Pakistan emphasising the role Pakistan can play for peace in Afghanistan in partnership with the US.

“In the aftermath of the Tashkent conference on Afghanistan, Ambassador Wells noted the growing international consensus on the way forward to achieving peace in Afghanistan and the meaningful role that Pakistan, partnering with the United States, could play in achieving a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

Ms Wells visited Pakistan from March 28 to April 3 touring Islamabad and Karachi. During her stay, she met Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal; Safron Minister retired Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch; Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail; Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua; National Security Adviser retired Lt Gen Nasser Janjua; and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Country Representative Ruven Menikdiwela. She also met Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa.

