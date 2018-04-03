Afridi's tweet in support of Kashmiris draws criticism from Indian twitteratis

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi found himself the subject of heavy indignation on Tuesday after he tweeted his concerns over the worsening situation in India-held Kashmir.

Calling on the international community to urgently respond to the ongoing human rights violations, the former cricketer termed the situation in held Kashmir "appalling and worrisome".

The Indian media were quick to respond and what ensued was a heavy onslaught of verbal fire against the former Pakistani cricketer. Indian TV channels reportedly described the former Pakistani skipper's tweet in support of Kashmiris as in insult to India.

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir commented on Afridi's statement in an incendiary manner, implying that the former all-rounder's comments were "retarded".

Other Indian twitteratis also hopped on the bandwagon to mock Afridi as well as PTI chief Imran Khan.

However, Afridi responded to the harsh criticism in a very calm manner.

The incident came the same day as the Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria visited National Security Adviser retired Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua and acknowledged that Pakistan and India need to improve bilateral relation.

“Both countries have immense potential to improve the relationship, and cater to each other’s needs,” Bisaria had said.

Indian-held Kashmir saw security clampdown and a strike sponsored by separatists fighting against Indian rule after 20 people were killed in some of the fiercest clashes this year in the region on Sunday.

A total of three Indian soldiers and 13 suspected militants died in the clashes south of Srinagar, the main city of the region.

Four civilians were also killed and dozens injured when police opened fire on thousands of demonstrators who poured onto the streets, throwing stones and chanting slogans against Indian rule.