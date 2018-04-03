DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afridi's tweet in support of Kashmiris draws criticism from Indian twitteratis

Dawn.comUpdated April 03, 2018

Email


Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi found himself the subject of heavy indignation on Tuesday after he tweeted his concerns over the worsening situation in India-held Kashmir.

Calling on the international community to urgently respond to the ongoing human rights violations, the former cricketer termed the situation in held Kashmir "appalling and worrisome".

The Indian media were quick to respond and what ensued was a heavy onslaught of verbal fire against the former Pakistani cricketer. Indian TV channels reportedly described the former Pakistani skipper's tweet in support of Kashmiris as in insult to India.

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir commented on Afridi's statement in an incendiary manner, implying that the former all-rounder's comments were "retarded".

Other Indian twitteratis also hopped on the bandwagon to mock Afridi as well as PTI chief Imran Khan.

However, Afridi responded to the harsh criticism in a very calm manner.

The incident came the same day as the Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria visited National Security Adviser retired Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua and acknowledged that Pakistan and India need to improve bilateral relation.

“Both countries have immense potential to improve the relationship, and cater to each other’s needs,” Bisaria had said.

Indian-held Kashmir saw security clampdown and a strike sponsored by separatists fighting against Indian rule after 20 people were killed in some of the fiercest clashes this year in the region on Sunday.

A total of three Indian soldiers and 13 suspected militants died in the clashes south of Srinagar, the main city of the region.

Four civilians were also killed and dozens injured when police opened fire on thousands of demonstrators who poured onto the streets, throwing stones and chanting slogans against Indian rule.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A doctrine in hand…

A doctrine in hand…

Some more details may be required for further clarity on the ‘Bajwa doctrine’ and for a more informed debate.

Editorial

Kashmir bloodshed
Updated April 03, 2018

Kashmir bloodshed

Indians who value democratic freedom in India must ask their state to respect the human rights of Kashmiris.
Updated April 03, 2018

Farcical politics

The ambush in the Senate was an ominous signal ahead of the general election.
April 03, 2018

Sindh’s child malnutrition

IT is widely accepted that political parties are trusted to govern with responsibility to improve the well-being of...
April 02, 2018

Water sharing and shortages

THE latest meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission between Pakistan and India has just concluded in Delhi with a...
Threat from IS
Updated April 02, 2018

Threat from IS

There is reason to fear that IS-affiliated Pakistani militants returning from Syria could unleash further violence here.
Updated April 02, 2018

Mobilising women voters

IN Pakistan, the impression that women tend to be less knowledgeable about politics than men should be removed.