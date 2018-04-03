Third T20: 50 comes up for Pakistan in the fourth over of final match against WI

Pakistan are off to a flying start in the second inning of the third T20I against the West Indies — who had set a 154-run in the final match being played at National Stadium of Karachi on Monday.

Fifty had already come up for the Green Shirts as they stood at 51 with the loss of no wickets at the end of the fourth over.

Pakistan were off to a flying start as Fakhar Zaman hit a cracking four on the first ball of the inning. The runs kept steadily pouring in as the two openers kept rotating strike.

First inning.

West Indies were 153/6 at the end of the first inning.

Batting first after winning the toss, the Wendies were off to a slow start and lost Chadwick Walton for zero runs in the second over with just two runs on the board. The game started with a maiden over.

Halfway through the innings, Andre Fletcher and Marlon Samuels seemed to be warming up to the task at hand after a slow start in the first five overs.

The runs slowly crept up as Samuels seemed to be in the game for the long haul until Shahdab Khan bowled him out at 31 with a beautiful googly.

Just as fifty came up for Fletcher, he was run out a 52 with a direct hit by Mohammad Nawaz on debutante Shaheen Afridi's ball.

Soon after, debutante Andre McCarthy made his way back to the pavilion in the fourteenth over with just five runs to his name.

The batting side lost their fifth wicket in the 16th over when a strong appeal from Faheem Ashraf sent Rovman Powell back to the pavilion with just two runs to his name.

The visiting side finally made it to the 100-run mark in the 17th over at the loss of five wickets.

Skipper Jason Mohammed was the last man to walk for the Wendies as Usman Khan took him out when is bat barely nicked the ball before it fell fell safely into Sharfarz's gloves.

Denesh Ramdin chipped into the total with an 18-ball 42 not out and managed to smashing three sixes and four boundaries.

The Green Shirts have already won the series and look to consolidate their top position on the International Cricket Council's T20 ranking table.

West Indies left out pacer Kesrick Williams to give a Twenty20 cap to spinning batsman 30-year-old Andre McCarthy.

Pakistan dropped pace spearheads Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali to include Usman Shinwari and Shaheen Afridi.

Line-ups

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi

West Indies: Jason Mohammed (captain), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Marlon Samuels, Chadwick Walton, Andre McCarthy, Odean Smith

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Shozab Raza (PAK)

ICC match referee: David Boon (AUS)