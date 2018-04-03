DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian High Commissioner calls on NSA Janjua to discuss worsening situation in Kashmir

Dawn.comApril 03, 2018

Email


NSA retired Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua meets Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria. —APP
NSA retired Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua meets Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria. —APP

Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria called on National Security Adviser (NSA) Retired Lt General Nasser Khan Janjua on Tuesday to discuss the recently worsening situation in Indian-held Kashmir, read a statement issued by the office of NSA.

The NSA said Pakistan is pursuing a policy of friendly relations with its neighbouring countries including India, and that "normalcy of relations are always a top priority".

"Pakistan is committed to resolving all outstanding issues through comprehensive dialogues," Janjua was quoted as saying.

Janjua expressed concern over the "ongoing human rights violations in India-held Kashmir", saying that the "use of force alone can lead us nowhere".

"Rather, it diminishes hope, injures the society and further worsens the fragile situation," the adviser said.

“Pakistan is deeply committed to the cause of Kashmir and supports to resolve this issue politically and according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people. The process of dialogue is the only way forward to resolve our disputes. It is by way of peaceful resolution of our disputes that can enable both the countries to belong to the future,” read the statement.

In response, the envoy acknowledged that Pakistan and India need to improve bilateral relations, and said, “Both countries have immense potential to improve the relationship, and cater to each other’s needs.”

Bisaria also suggested taking small steps to improve bilateral relations including the exchange of prisoners, visits of medical teams and trade initiatives.

“We can build on these small steps and take the relationship towards normalcy to address the bigger issues,” the Indian envoy was quoted as saying.

A security clampdown and a strike sponsored by separatists fighting against Indian rule shut most of India-held Kashmir on Monday, a day after deadly protests and fierce fighting killed 16 combatants — 3 Indian soldiers and 13 suspected militants — and four civilians.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Akram
Apr 03, 2018 07:30pm

Better late than never. Let’s see where this leads to.

Political connoisseur
Apr 03, 2018 07:59pm

Indian High Commissioner initiative to call on board our NSA and talk about Kashmir unrest is a good omen and step in right direction. Kashmir is not a territorial dispute, today above all it's a humanitarian debacle. The new young generation in IOK seems totally alienated, after feeling attitude of Indian law enforcing agencies, that's need to be corrected. India itself has to play major role to resolve the crisis, and Pakistan can only act as catalyst.

Junaid Ali
Apr 03, 2018 08:06pm

I like this Indian high commissioner

Poooornimaa
Apr 03, 2018 08:18pm

Good initiative from both sides!

Changez Khan
Apr 03, 2018 08:38pm

Good start. Let's keep it positive.

Nomansland
Apr 03, 2018 08:44pm

And then they both went back to their own ways !!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A doctrine in hand…

A doctrine in hand…

Some more details may be required for further clarity on the ‘Bajwa doctrine’ and for a more informed debate.

Editorial

Kashmir bloodshed
Updated April 03, 2018

Kashmir bloodshed

Indians who value democratic freedom in India must ask their state to respect the human rights of Kashmiris.
Updated April 03, 2018

Farcical politics

The ambush in the Senate was an ominous signal ahead of the general election.
April 03, 2018

Sindh’s child malnutrition

IT is widely accepted that political parties are trusted to govern with responsibility to improve the well-being of...
April 02, 2018

Water sharing and shortages

THE latest meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission between Pakistan and India has just concluded in Delhi with a...
Threat from IS
Updated April 02, 2018

Threat from IS

There is reason to fear that IS-affiliated Pakistani militants returning from Syria could unleash further violence here.
Updated April 02, 2018

Mobilising women voters

IN Pakistan, the impression that women tend to be less knowledgeable about politics than men should be removed.