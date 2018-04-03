DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Saudi king reaffirms support for Palestinians after son's Israel comments

AFPApril 03, 2018

Email


Saudi King Salman reaffirmed support for Palestinians to US President Donald Trump, state media said Tuesday, after his son and heir apparent said Israel has a “right” to a homeland.

The king “reaffirmed the kingdom's steadfast position towards the Palestinian issue and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” the official Saudi Press Agency said.

The king also emphasised the need to advance the Middle East peace process in a phone call with Trump, which came after Israeli forces killed 17 Palestinians last week during a demonstration on its border with Gaza.

Saudi Arabia and Israel have no formal diplomatic relations, but behind the scenes their ties appear to have improved in recent years against what they see as a common Iranian threat.

Israel's conflict with the Palestinians has long proved an obstacle to a full rapprochement, however, as Riyadh still supports the Palestinian claim to sovereignty.

But Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman indicated a notable shift in the kingdom's position in an interview published Monday with US news magazine The Atlantic.

The prince was asked by the magazine whether the “Jewish people have a right to a nation-state in at least part of their ancestral homeland?”

“I believe that each people, anywhere, has a right to live in their peaceful nation,” said the prince, who is on a three-week US tour.

“I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land,” he added.

“But we have to have a peace agreement to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations.”

Since 2002, Saudi Arabia has been the main sponsor of the Arab Peace Initiative, which envisions a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

No senior Saudi official is known to have previously accepted that Israel has a right to any land beyond the practical need to secure a lasting deal.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A doctrine in hand…

A doctrine in hand…

Some more details may be required for further clarity on the ‘Bajwa doctrine’ and for a more informed debate.

Editorial

Kashmir bloodshed
Updated April 03, 2018

Kashmir bloodshed

Indians who value democratic freedom in India must ask their state to respect the human rights of Kashmiris.
Updated April 03, 2018

Farcical politics

The ambush in the Senate was an ominous signal ahead of the general election.
April 03, 2018

Sindh’s child malnutrition

IT is widely accepted that political parties are trusted to govern with responsibility to improve the well-being of...
April 02, 2018

Water sharing and shortages

THE latest meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission between Pakistan and India has just concluded in Delhi with a...
Threat from IS
Updated April 02, 2018

Threat from IS

There is reason to fear that IS-affiliated Pakistani militants returning from Syria could unleash further violence here.
Updated April 02, 2018

Mobilising women voters

IN Pakistan, the impression that women tend to be less knowledgeable about politics than men should be removed.