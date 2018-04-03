Shadab fined 20pc of match fee for 'pointing finger, inappropriate comment' during T20I match
Celebrations after sending West Indies batsman Chadwick Walton back to the pavilion on Monday evening have cost young Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan 20 per cent of his match fee.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday — acting on a complaint by the on-field and the third and fourth umpires — found Shadab guilty of a Level One breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.
"The Pakistan wrist spinner was found to have violated Article 2.1.7 of the code, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match'," the ICC said in its statement.
In addition to the fine, one demerit point was added to Shadab's record. According to ICC rules, a player is banned for a few matches after receiving four or more demerit points within a 24-month period.
"The incident happened in the ninth over of the Windies’ innings when Shadab, after dismissing Chadwick Walton, pointed his finger at the departing batsmen and also made an inappropriate comment," the ICC press release regarding the disciplinary action read.
Since Shadab admitted to breaching the code of conduct and accepted the fine proposed by Match Referee David Boon, a formal hearing was not held.
This is the first disciplinary action taken in the three-match Twenty20 International series being played between Pakistan and the Windies at Karachi's National Stadium.
Pakistan has won the first two games while the third is scheduled to be played tonight.
Comments (14)
This is the result of boastful pride,a serious ailment in the way of rising talent.
PCB needs to polish their attitude too,i am not a psychologist but such short temper mental calibre is fatal when pressure is on. and they cant and wont handle as always.if pcb teaches them to remain cool hey will remain cool in tough situations and will perform better.
Excellent decision by the I.C.C.
Shadab is a fine bowler and good addition to the team. He is young but he has to learn that the behaviour he displayed last night is not acceptable at all. Most of us who speak urdu could lip read his remarks and he must be made to issue an apology to Walton. Some of our bowlers celebrate a wicket but rarely do they target the batsman. PCB but enforce strict rules about post wicket celebrations and enforce them strictly.
Time has come to teach good behaviour to our yougster before it gets out of hand. Players like Shadab, hassan Ali Wahab Riaz and few others should behave nicely after gettin a wicket.
These youngsters should be groomed and counseled in on field behavior and should be kept down to earth.
Good decision. He deserved this punishment. He has been habitual exhibiting such ill-mannered gestures and abusing players.
I think he should be banned for the next match, players like these are creating game into fighting club.
should have been banned for one year.
This is childish behavior on Shadab's part.
There's no need to be aggressive. Both the players represent ISB United, its okay to have a little rivalry, but Shadab was cursing which I believe is inappropriate.
Macky arther and Sarfarz please take sense and these "A" class bowlers like Amir, Hasan ali and Shadab, Baber Azam should be given rest, bcs this is "C" class team of West Indies and we have to test our players for future world cup 2019, also include oldage Shohaib Malike all 5 players must given rest, make this match interesting, bring new talent from PSL young.
How these players will excel when they have such attitude at the begning of their carrer.
I think ICC should also look at australian players attitude and the languaga they use, this is nothing i comparison.