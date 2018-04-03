Shadab fined 20pc of match fee for 'pointing finger, inappropriate comment' during T20I match

Celebrations after sending West Indies batsman Chadwick Walton back to the pavilion on Monday evening have cost young Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan 20 per cent of his match fee.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday — acting on a complaint by the on-field and the third and fourth umpires — found Shadab guilty of a Level One breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

"The Pakistan wrist spinner was found to have violated Article 2.1.7 of the code, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match'," the ICC said in its statement.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point was added to Shadab's record. According to ICC rules, a player is banned for a few matches after receiving four or more demerit points within a 24-month period.

"The incident happened in the ninth over of the Windies’ innings when Shadab, after dismissing Chadwick Walton, pointed his finger at the departing batsmen and also made an inappropriate comment," the ICC press release regarding the disciplinary action read.

Since Shadab admitted to breaching the code of conduct and accepted the fine proposed by Match Referee David Boon, a formal hearing was not held.

This is the first disciplinary action taken in the three-match Twenty20 International series being played between Pakistan and the Windies at Karachi's National Stadium.

Pakistan has won the first two games while the third is scheduled to be played tonight.