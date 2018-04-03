Saudi crown prince says Israel has 'right' to its land
The crown prince and de facto leader of Saudi Arabia said Israel has a “right” to a homeland, a notable shift in the kingdom's position, in an interview published in The Atlantic on Monday.
Saudi Arabia and Israel still have no formal diplomatic relations, but behind the scenes, improvements in their ties have accelerated in recent years.
Both countries see Iran as their biggest outside threat and the United States (US) as their key ally, and both see danger from armed extremists.
Israel's conflict with the Palestinians has long proved an obstacle to a full rapprochement, however, as Riyadh still supports their claim to sovereignty.
But now Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — speaking to the editor-in-chief of US news magazine The Atlantic — appeared to put the rival land claims on an equal footing.
The prince was asked by Jeffrey Goldberg whether the “Jewish people have a right to a nation-state in at least part of their ancestral homeland?”
“I believe that each people, anywhere, has a right to live in their peaceful nation,” said the prince, who is on a three-week US tour.
“I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land,” he added.
“But we have to have a peace agreement to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations.”
Since 2002, Saudi Arabia has been the main sponsor of the Arab Peace Initiative, which envisions a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
But no such senior Saudi official is known to have previously accepted that Israel has a “right” to any land beyond the practical need to secure a lasting deal.
If, as expected, the crown prince succeeds his octogenarian father King Salman and ascends to the Saudi throne, he will also become guardian of Islam's holiest shrines.
But he told Goldberg he had no “religious objection” to Israelis living alongside Palestinians, so long as the main Muslim holy site in Jerusalem — the Al-Aqsa mosque compound — is protected.
“We have religious concerns about the fate of the holy mosque in Jerusalem and about the rights of the Palestinian people,” he said.
“This is what we have. We don't have any objection against any other people."
'What is Wahhabism?'
When asked about the Wahhabist ideology, the crown prince told Goldberg "This Wahhabism — please define it for us. We’re not familiar with it. We don’t know about it."
"It’s a movement founded by Ibn abd al-Wahhab in the 1700s, very fundamentalist in nature, an austere Salafist-style interpretation...," replied Goldberg, at which point he appeared to have been cut off by the prince.
"No one can define Wahhabism. There is no Wahhabism. We don’t believe we have Wahhabism. We believe we have, in Saudi Arabia, Sunni and Shiite. We believe we have within Sunni Islam four schools of thought, and we have the ulema [the religious authorities] and the Board of Fatwas [which issues religious rulings]. Yes, in Saudi Arabia it’s clear that our laws are coming from Islam and the Quran, but we have the four schools — Hanbali, Hanafi, Shafi’i, Maliki — and they argue about interpretation."
'Triangle of evil'
"A 'triangle of evil' is trying to promote the idea that our duty as Muslims is to reestablish the caliphate, to reestablish the mindset of the caliphate — that the glory of Islam is in building an empire by force," said the prince in a question on Islam.
When asked to elaborate, he said: "First in the triangle, we have the Iranian regime that wants to spread their extremist Shiite ideology. The second part of the triangle is the Muslim Brotherhood, which is another extremist organisation. They want to use the democratic system to rule countries and build shadow caliphates everywhere. The other part is the terrorists — al-Qaeda, ISIS — that want to do everything with force."
"This triangle is promoting an idea that God and Islam are not asking us to promote [...] Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Yemen — all of these countries are defending the idea that independent nations should focus on their own interests, in building good relations on the foundation of UN principles. The evil triangle doesn’t want to do that."
'Absolute monarchy'
"Absolute monarchy is not a threat to any country. You say 'absolute monarchy' like it’s a threat," the prince said in reply to a question. "If it were not for absolute monarchy, you wouldn’t have the United States. The absolute monarch in France helped the creation of the United States by giving it support. Absolute monarchy is not an enemy of the United States. It’s an ally for a very long time."
"Saudi Arabia is a network of thousands of absolute monarchies, and then has a large absolute monarchy. We have tribal monarchies, town monarchies. Moving against this structure would create huge problems in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi fabric is much more complicated than you think. And actually our king doesn’t have absolute power. His power is based in law. If he is making a royal decree, he can’t say, 'I’m King Salman and I’m doing this'. If you read decrees, you first see the list of laws that allow the king to take this decision. By the way, the queen of the United Kingdom, she has absolute power with any law. But she doesn’t practice it. So it’s complicated."
Comments (61)
It is a human problem not a religious problem. Over 80% of Israelis were born in Israel and they are going to stay there.
One state 2 nations would be an amicable solution for the sake of peace & prosperity...
Well said Prince.
It’s not far when KSA may recognize Israel & de-recognize Iran.
He is bold and speaks what he thinks is right. At this point, I guess, he is right. However, he should make progress in relation with Iran. Iran is not our enemy. Iran is just different. I respect differences as far as respect is there.
Well said, MBS. Finally. We can all look forward to having a lasting peace in the Middle East, and the rights of Palestinian people guaranteed, living side by side with Israel. More bellicose the Muslims become, greater are the Palestinians' sufferings.
MBS is surely the biggest threat to Islamic values and culture. He has made some very good steps like trying to shift the economy from oil to investment but he is very much corrupted by US and western culture. Opening cinema theaters and loads of similar move will destroy the remains of Islamic culture and way of life in KSA....
If this doesn't confirms whose running the show behind MBS... then nothing would
The world is changing and so are the members of oic based on their national interests. It's high time Pakistan does the same. If Saudis and israelis can mend fences then what is stopping Pakistan from.doing same with Israel and india
Excellent move by the prince.
There seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel!
rubbing salt on the wounds
Ideology is gone with the wind. Time to accept each other and live with harmony.
Wow! Sounds like pure american voice behind him.
Saudi Arabia, has lost image in the eyes of a MUSLIM. The fall of Saudi kingdom starts from today....here you go...
Good he is accepting realities. Other nations should follow and not live in dream land.
very soon Saudi will repent on their decisions.......
Very sensible statement...
He is going to sell Palestinian right of return from the land they were expelled in 1948, when Israel was created to move Jews from Europe after the WWII. It is Pure Human Right Issue! I am surprised by some of the comments favouring occupiers over the oppressed.
Disgusted by his comments. What on earth has happened to us??
KSA is as evil as Israel.
MBS, what about Palestanian Land?
Take my word very soon Saudi Arabia is going to recognize Israel as country and Pakistan will look surprised when that happens.
@Ahmed bin Babar 100% Kashniris born in Kashmir and they have fundamental right approved by UN to have a separate homeland but Indian army is killing them brutally in the name of terrorists and militants. Those are fighting for their independent homeland.
When CIA used you they will threw you trash you think you are prince and king. that s your misconception about your self.. sorry prince
Israel is killing innocent Palestinians and India is killing innocent Kashmiris.
Excellent. Let sanity prevail. Live and let live.
@Faisal : Very much agreed.
His view is better than contending that Israel has no right to exist, or it should be wiped off the face of earth. Well, Palestinians having their own nation is a different cup of tea.
@Fuzail Z. Ahmad "We can all look forward to having a lasting peace in the Middle East" Are you suggesting that the Israel-Palestinian problem exists because of Saudi Arabia???
Prince is right.
This guy is simply following USA foot step and ignoring the reality so this won’t be sustainable
Very soon MBS will speak on Kashmir and Pakistan will be surprised
The dust is settling and everything is clearly visible, who is loyal to whom.
He is right!
MBS took side of aggressor and killing machine by the name Israel.
KSA is going to accept sovereignty of Israel and they will have to. Allowing Air India to use it's airspace for Israel bound flight and this statement can be treated as KSA's inclination towards Jews state's acceptance as a country. There is no benefit of disapproving a prominent state with high significance in the world on the name of religion.
He is speaking as per their national interest, whats stopping us?
Palestinians don't care what this prince has to say, Israel will remain unacceptable to the muslim world no matter what Saudi-Israel teamwork bring.
Why the hell is he resisting the attacks on its borders then. Why not invite them in and say the same thing.
Those who can't be change by force will be change by politics. Pakistan and KSA changing parallel, next would be turkey and Iran, rest of the Muslim countries change automatically.
Anything to protect his corrupt regime, with the aid of Israelis. Even if it means sacrificing Palestinian aspirations cause and historical rights.
He's going to do more harm to Muslim ummah than any provious Saudi King.
Saudia Arabia at last got a very sensible prince who is not fanatic but wants to take his country in the 21st centuary
Respect to sauthi crown prince....
@Changez Khan TTP and ISIS killing innocent muslims
@Alba And vice cersa, All the Palestinian humans have the right to return To Israel. Then your human problem looks Ok. The Palestinians will return to Israeli occupied lands, and will stay in a Palestinian Land side by side with Israel. If not the clouds of war not far.
This is exactly what the Palestinians are saying since last many years but the Zionists want to illeagally, immorally and unthically capture whole of Palestine by hook or by crook, just like the elite ruling class in New Delhi wants to militarily occupy whole of Jammu and Kashmir.
A dent for the Palestinian claim.
your kingdom is going to end soon
@Alba 100% Palestinians living in Palestine or Israel were 100% born there as well. Correct it's a human problem which needs two state solution which Israel is rejecting now.
MBS needs money.
KSA's softening approach to Israel is an artefact of the doctrine of your enemy's enemy is my friend, but it's a good thinking nonetheless. All said, the ground reality is that Israel is not seriousness about a two-state solution. With continuous encroachment of Palestinian land, a Palestinian state is unlikely to be viable even if Israel agrees to a two-state solution. Now, if all members of the OIC suddenly decided to recognise Israel, would there be a Palestinian state living peacefully with Israel? Sadly, the answer is No, because Israel has zero intention of seeing a viable Palestinian state.
This thinking of the crown prince would put Pakistan in a most unenviable situation. This is a predicament and how Pakistani diplomats would overcome this situation is a multi-billion dollar question. If they support the Saudis, then they make Iran, Qatar, Turkey, and most importantly Palestinians their mortal enemies.
I agree with the notion of Jews living in Israel as they have the right to do so. But Palestinians have the same right to live there side by side with the Jews and the Christians in the area. We should not forget the Christians in the equation. One state with the people of three major religions living with equal rights is the most viable solution to the problem.
Pakistan should build relations with Israel & why not. We can deal them better if we become their friends. Ok, may be they have done bad things to people who interfere with them, but why it is our problem. Our enemeies are happy that we don't have any relationship with Israel. We should follow simple philosophy "Live & let Live others". Best of luck to the Price & his policies.
@Worried Finally a voice of reason and logic rather than emotional jumping to attack everything non muslim
I think this guy will eradicate Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth sooner or later... He will be a very strong contestant for Nowel peace prize in another 10+ years.
He takes U turn on his elders policy.
This Saudi prince is taking very good care of the interests of his Western Bosses.
Please take back some mullas from Pakistan and their like minded which were fed by your predecessors then address issues of Israel
shame