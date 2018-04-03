DAWN.COM

Mohammed bin Salman says Israel has 'right' to its land

AFPUpdated April 03, 2018

The crown prince and de facto leader of Saudi Arabia said Israel has a “right” to a homeland, a notable shift in the kingdom's position, in an interview published in The Atlantic on Monday.

Saudi Arabia and Israel still have no formal diplomatic relations, but behind the scenes, improvements in their ties have accelerated in recent years.

Both countries see Iran as their biggest outside threat and the United States (US) as their key ally, and both see danger from armed extremists.

Israel's conflict with the Palestinians has long proved an obstacle to a full rapprochement, however, as Riyadh still supports their claim to sovereignty.

But now Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — speaking to the editor-in-chief of US news magazine The Atlantic — appeared to put the rival land claims on an equal footing.

The prince was asked by Jeffrey Goldberg whether the “Jewish people have a right to a nation-state in at least part of their ancestral homeland?”

“I believe that each people, anywhere, has a right to live in their peaceful nation,” said the prince, who is on a three-week US tour.

“I believe the Palestinians and the Israelis have the right to have their own land,” he added.

“But we have to have a peace agreement to assure the stability for everyone and to have normal relations.”

Since 2002, Saudi Arabia has been the main sponsor of the Arab Peace Initiative, which envisions a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But no such senior Saudi official is known to have previously accepted that Israel has a “right” to any land beyond the practical need to secure a lasting deal.

If, as expected, the crown prince succeeds his octogenarian father King Salman and ascends to the Saudi throne, he will also become guardian of Islam's holiest shrines.

But he told Goldberg he had no “religious objection” to Israelis living alongside Palestinians, so long as the main Muslim holy site in Jerusalem — the Al-Aqsa mosque compound — is protected.

“We have religious concerns about the fate of the holy mosque in Jerusalem and about the rights of the Palestinian people,” he said.

“This is what we have. We don't have any objection against any other people."

Alba
Apr 03, 2018 10:41am

It is a human problem not a religious problem. Over 80% of Israelis were born in Israel and they are going to stay there.

Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 03, 2018 10:43am

One state 2 nations would be an amicable solution for the sake of peace & prosperity...

Indian
Apr 03, 2018 10:52am

Well said Prince.

Worried
Apr 03, 2018 10:56am

It’s not far when KSA may recognize Israel & de-recognize Iran.

Dr. Mannan
Apr 03, 2018 10:57am

He is bold and speaks what he thinks is right. At this point, I guess, he is right. However, he should make progress in relation with Iran. Iran is not our enemy. Iran is just different. I respect differences as far as respect is there.

Fuzail Z. Ahmad
Apr 03, 2018 10:58am

Well said, MBS. Finally. We can all look forward to having a lasting peace in the Middle East, and the rights of Palestinian people guaranteed, living side by side with Israel. More bellicose the Muslims become, greater are the Palestinians' sufferings.

Faisal
Apr 03, 2018 10:59am

MBS is surely the biggest threat to Islamic values and culture. He has made some very good steps like trying to shift the economy from oil to investment but he is very much corrupted by US and western culture. Opening cinema theaters and loads of similar move will destroy the remains of Islamic culture and way of life in KSA....

Talha
Apr 03, 2018 10:59am

If this doesn't confirms whose running the show behind MBS... then nothing would

VINIT JOSHI
Apr 03, 2018 11:01am

The world is changing and so are the members of oic based on their national interests. It's high time Pakistan does the same. If Saudis and israelis can mend fences then what is stopping Pakistan from.doing same with Israel and india

A shah
Apr 03, 2018 11:07am

Excellent move by the prince.

Skeptic
Apr 03, 2018 11:11am

There seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel!

Awais
Apr 03, 2018 11:14am

rubbing salt on the wounds

salman
Apr 03, 2018 11:17am

Ideology is gone with the wind. Time to accept each other and live with harmony.

NASR
Apr 03, 2018 11:19am

Wow! Sounds like pure american voice behind him.

ABU KHALID
Apr 03, 2018 11:19am

Saudi Arabia, has lost image in the eyes of a MUSLIM. The fall of Saudi kingdom starts from today....here you go...

sethi
Apr 03, 2018 11:21am

Good he is accepting realities. Other nations should follow and not live in dream land.

Chan Peer
Apr 03, 2018 11:42am

very soon Saudi will repent on their decisions.......

RAJA RAMAN
Apr 03, 2018 11:45am

Very sensible statement...

What about me
Apr 03, 2018 11:50am

He is going to sell Palestinian right of return from the land they were expelled in 1948, when Israel was created to move Jews from Europe after the WWII. It is Pure Human Right Issue! I am surprised by some of the comments favouring occupiers over the oppressed.

Faizan
Apr 03, 2018 11:50am

Disgusted by his comments. What on earth has happened to us??

Pak-UK
Apr 03, 2018 11:53am

KSA is as evil as Israel.

Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 03, 2018 11:55am

MBS, what about Palestanian Land?

RAJA CHILL
Apr 03, 2018 11:56am

Take my word very soon Saudi Arabia is going to recognize Israel as country and Pakistan will look surprised when that happens.

Be honest
Apr 03, 2018 12:20pm

@Ahmed bin Babar 100% Kashniris born in Kashmir and they have fundamental right approved by UN to have a separate homeland but Indian army is killing them brutally in the name of terrorists and militants. Those are fighting for their independent homeland.

Mujeeb Ur Rehman
Apr 03, 2018 12:23pm

When CIA used you they will threw you trash you think you are prince and king. that s your misconception about your self.. sorry prince

Changez Khan
Apr 03, 2018 12:24pm

Israel is killing innocent Palestinians and India is killing innocent Kashmiris.

Mashman
Apr 03, 2018 12:25pm

Excellent. Let sanity prevail. Live and let live.

Zak
Apr 03, 2018 12:26pm

@Faisal : Very much agreed.

B.N.Gururaj
Apr 03, 2018 12:27pm

His view is better than contending that Israel has no right to exist, or it should be wiped off the face of earth. Well, Palestinians having their own nation is a different cup of tea.

BAXAR
Apr 03, 2018 12:28pm

@Fuzail Z. Ahmad "We can all look forward to having a lasting peace in the Middle East" Are you suggesting that the Israel-Palestinian problem exists because of Saudi Arabia???

Haque
Apr 03, 2018 12:30pm

Prince is right.

Tahir
Apr 03, 2018 12:35pm

This guy is simply following USA foot step and ignoring the reality so this won’t be sustainable

Wellwisher
Apr 03, 2018 12:42pm

Very soon MBS will speak on Kashmir and Pakistan will be surprised

STARGAZER
Apr 03, 2018 12:44pm

The dust is settling and everything is clearly visible, who is loyal to whom.

Haroon
Apr 03, 2018 12:45pm

He is right!

asad
Apr 03, 2018 12:47pm

MBS took side of aggressor and killing machine by the name Israel.

