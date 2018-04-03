PPP workers stage rallies in Mohmand, Kurram against PTM

GHALANAI: The local chapters of Pakistan People’s Party in Mohmand and Kurram agencies organised rallies against Pakhtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and showed solidarity with army on Monday.

The Kohat Orakzai Pakistan Ziandabad Tehreek also staged a rally against PTM and in support of army in Kohat.

The rally held in Mohmand Agency, was led by PPP leaders Fazl-i-Hadi Khan and Malik Adil Khan. A large number of tribesmen attended the rally.

Holding national and PPP flags, the participants of the rally were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans in support of army.

Speaking on the occasion the organisers of the rally said that peace was restored in tribal areas owing to sacrifices rendered by tribesmen and security forces. They alleged that PTM wanted to disturb peace in tribal areas.

The speakers said that they wanted to discourage those elements, who were out to create misunderstanding between tribal people and armed forces. They alleged that PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen was playing in the hands of enemies and disturbing peace in tribal region.

The speakers said that tribal people were patriotic citizens and would render every sacrifice for security and solidarity of the country.

In Parachinar, the workers of PPP also staged a rally against PTM and showed solidarity with security forces.

Addressing the rally, PPP leaders Jamil Toori, Iftikhar Sherazi, Bilal Hussain, Haji Khyal Gul, Saddruddin and others alleged that people like Manzoor Pashteen were disturbing peace in Fata through a planned conspiracy. They said that tribesmen would not let those elements to create misunderstanding between people and security forces.

The speakers said that political administration and security forces should not allow Manzoor Pashteen and other members of his movement to enter Kurram Agency.

In Kohat, the rally against PTM was addressed by founding member of Kohat Orakzai Pakistan Ziandabad Tehreek Syed Iftikhar Shirazi, Ashfaq Bangash, former president of Kohat Bar Association Javed Panji, Qasim Bokhari and others.

They termed Manzoor Pashteen an agent of RAW, saying he was issuing statements against state institutions and maligning army.

Published in Dawn, April 3rd, 2018