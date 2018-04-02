DAWN.COM

4 Christians among 7 killed in separate firing incidents in Quetta

Syed Ali ShahUpdated April 02, 2018

At least seven persons were killed in two separate firing incidents in different localities of Quetta city on Monday, DawnNewsTV reported.

In the evening, four members of the Christian community travelling in a rickshaw were killed in a firing incident on Quetta's Shah Zaman road.

Police official Muhammad Anwar Khokhar said unidentified attackers riding a motorbike opened fire on a rickshaw which resulted in the death of four members of the Christian community. A minor girl was also injured in the attack, he added.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site of the incident soon after the incident and shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital Quetta.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack; moreover, police have also been unable to ascertain any reason for the incident.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, three people were killed and four injured in a firing incident on Quetta's Qmbrani road.

Police said the deceased belong to Bangulzai tribe, adding that the incident appears to be the result of a tribal enmity.

Suraj71
Apr 02, 2018 08:13pm

Minorities must be protected by the govt.

Blue warrior
Apr 02, 2018 08:34pm

Rest in peace martrys

