DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Azam misses out on maiden ton as Pakistan amass their highest-ever T20I score

Dawn.comUpdated April 02, 2018

Email


— PCB
— PCB

West Indies are 25-1 after 5 overs in pursuit of their 206-run target in the second T20I at the National Stadium of Karachi.

With such a massive target to chase, the visitors needed a strong start from their openers: Andre Fletcher and Chadwick Walton — both of who played in PSL 2018 and shouldn't have been as rusty or inexperience as most of their teammates.

But like the first game, they did not get a lunching pad from their first two batters; Fletcher departed in the third over as Mohammad Nawaz claimed his wicket.

The experienced Marlon Samuels walked in.

The West Indian plan, at this stage, was to simply avoid another collapse a la the opening game, which is why they were playing with extra caution. And that caution reflected on the scoreboard.

By the end of 5 overs, they were 25-1 and clearly resigned to losing with their pride intact rather than go down fighting.

Pakistan innings

The hosts had handed their Caribbean guests a welcome to forget in the opening T20I on Sunday, defeating them by a massive 143 runs.

But unlike the opening game, the Men in Green did not get a major contribution from their hard-hitting opener Fakhar Zaman, who chipped in just half a dozen runs and departed in the second over.

Babar Azam and Hussain Talat, however, repaired that early damage, taking their team to 42-1 at the end of 5 overs.

The duo were all warmed up and in form from the recent Pakistan Super League 2018 and they had little difficulty dealing with whatever the inexperienced Calypsos threw at them.

Halfway through their innings, Pakistan were 90-1, with a second straight 200-run output not beyond their reach.

Azam, who had a billion 50s to his name in PSL 2018, added another to his burgeoning T20I record in the 11th over.

What he could do his partner could just as well; Talat brought up his maiden 50 in the 12th over.

Talat's marvelous 41-ball 63-run innings ended when debutant Odean Smith had him caught at point. And what a stunning catch it was by West Indies captain Jason Mohammad.

One Islamabad United batter replaced another as Asif Ali — another PSL 2018 standout — walked in.

With just 5 overs left, Pakistan were 144-2 and needed some late fireworks from the very capable Asif if they were to cross the 200-run mark again.

He did hit one out of the park in the same manner he had in the PSL 2018 final.

Azam had hit many 4s in his knock but was still lacking a six. Perhaps, it was Asif's influence that rubbed off Azam, who finally hit one sailing above and beyond the boundary.

Asif's 14-run cameo came to and end as he holed out at deep midwicket.

In the end, Pakistan finished with 205-3 — their highest score in T20Is. Azam though missed several chances in the final over to bring up his maiden T20 ton, eventually finishing with an unbeaten 97 off 58 balls.

Line-ups

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali

West Indies: Chadwick Walton, Andre Fletcher, Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed (capt), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Rayad Emrit, Kesrick Williams, Samuel Badree, Odean Smith

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 02, 2018

Water sharing and shortages

THE latest meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission between Pakistan and India has just concluded in Delhi with a...
Threat from IS
Updated April 02, 2018

Threat from IS

There is reason to fear that IS-affiliated Pakistani militants returning from Syria could unleash further violence here.
Updated April 02, 2018

Mobilising women voters

IN Pakistan, the impression that women tend to be less knowledgeable about politics than men should be removed.
April 02, 2018

Mobilising women voters

IN Pakistan, the impression that women tend to be less knowledgeable about politics than men should be removed. Such...
April 01, 2018

More bloodshed in Palestine

FRIDAY’S events in Gaza have all the hallmarks of a massacre, with an oppressive regime cracking down with lethal...
April 01, 2018

Load-shedding returns

THE recent round of load-shedding that the city of Karachi has been experiencing is a natural outcome of the...