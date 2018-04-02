DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Airstrike kills 20 Taliban fighters in Kunduz: Afghan officials

APApril 02, 2018

Email


An Afghan official says an airstrike on a Taliban training camp in northern Afghanistan killed at least 20 insurgents and wounded many more on Monday, while the Taliban said the airstrike hit a religious school during a graduation ceremony, killing dozens of civilians.

It was not immediately possible to reconcile the conflicting accounts.

Defense Ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said “initial reports” indicate the airstrike in the Dashti Archi district of Kunduz province killed around 20 Taliban fighters, including a local commander, and wounded many more.

“I can confirm that a Taliban training centre was bombed and no civilians were present,” he said.

The Taliban said in a statement that the airstrike hit a madrasa, or religious school, killing and wounding more than 100 clerics, religious students and other civilians.

In a separate incident in the southern Helmand province, at least 48 schoolgirls fell ill at a high school in what provincial authorities suspect is a case of mass poisoning.

Dr. Nisar Ahmad Barak said the girls were admitted on Monday at his hospital in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, with headaches and vomiting, but that they are all now in stable condition and receiving treatment. He did not have any further details.

Ahmad Bilal Haqbeen, deputy director at Helmand's education department, said the girls attend the 11th grade at the city's Central Girls School. He said an investigation is underway. Both officials said the girls were deliberately poisoned.

Most of Helmand province is under the control of the Taliban, who oppose girls' education.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Kamal
Apr 02, 2018 07:09pm

Good News.

Surya Kant
Apr 02, 2018 08:05pm

Good work....!!!!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 02, 2018

Water sharing and shortages

THE latest meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission between Pakistan and India has just concluded in Delhi with a...
Threat from IS
Updated April 02, 2018

Threat from IS

There is reason to fear that IS-affiliated Pakistani militants returning from Syria could unleash further violence here.
Updated April 02, 2018

Mobilising women voters

IN Pakistan, the impression that women tend to be less knowledgeable about politics than men should be removed.
April 02, 2018

Mobilising women voters

IN Pakistan, the impression that women tend to be less knowledgeable about politics than men should be removed. Such...
April 01, 2018

More bloodshed in Palestine

FRIDAY’S events in Gaza have all the hallmarks of a massacre, with an oppressive regime cracking down with lethal...
April 01, 2018

Load-shedding returns

THE recent round of load-shedding that the city of Karachi has been experiencing is a natural outcome of the...