Shahbaz meets Nisar to 'address reservations'

Punjab Chief Minister and PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif on Monday met Chaudhary Nisar in an effort to put the latter's mind at ease regarding the party's narrative.

According to sources close to the leaders, Nisar told Shahbaz that while he still is a member of the PML-N, he does not know what the future holds.

"I do not agree with Nawaz Sharif's narrative at all," the source quoted Nisar as saying during the meeting.

According to the sources, Shahbaz tried to address Nisar's reservations during the three-and-a-half hour long meeting.

The former interior minister, who has been at odds with PML-N's 'supreme leader' Nawaz Sharif over the latter’s anti-judiciary and anti-establishment tirade, opted not to join the current cabinet of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after Nawaz was disqualified by the Supreme Court.

Since then, reports about the PML-N’s internal rifts have often surfaced, with Nisar going public against his party’s line on a few occasions. Of late, the senior politician has been busy meeting voters and union council chairmen in his constituency in a bid to consolidate chances of his victory in the next elections.