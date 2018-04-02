10 terrorists condemned to death, 5 awarded prison sentences: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday sanctioned death sentences for 10 terrorists convicted by the military courts, read a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military commander also ratified a variety of punishments — including life imprisonment — to five other terrorists.

The ISPR said the convicts were involved in several terrorism incidents, including an attack on a five-star hotel in Peshawar and the assassination of renowned qawwal Amjad Sabri in Karachi.

In all, the terrorists took the lives of 62 civilians and law enforcement officers, the army's media wing added.

The ISPR shared the identities of the 10 terrorists who will be sent to the gallows. Their details are as follows:

Muhammad Ishaq s/o Muhammad Ibrahim and Muhammad Asim s/o Abdul Rehman

The convicts were involved in the killing of Sabri as well as attacks on security forces, resulting in deaths of 17 officials. The duo was also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Muhammad Arish Khan s/o Muhammad Aslam

The convict was involved in the attack on Pearl Continental Hotel, Peshawar, resulting in the death of four civilians.

Muhammad Rafique s/o Hameed Khan

The convict was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies, resulting in deaths of Lt Col Muhammad Yousaf, Assistant District Officer (Frontier Constabulary) Karim Khan, Naib Subedar Fazal Wahid, Naib Subedar Muhammad Fayaz along with 16 other soldiers; three others were also injured. He was also involved in the abduction for ransom of a civilian Muhammad Ali.

Habib Ur Rehman s/o Khoba Gul

The convict was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies, resulting in the death of Lt Col Anwar Abbas along with three other soldiers; 15 were also injured. He was also involved in collecting funds for terrorists' activities.

Muhammad Fayyaz s/o Gul Faraz

The convict was involved in attacks on armed forces and law enforcement agencies, resulting in deaths of Naib Subedar Fateh Muhammad, Havildar Pervez Iqbal, Havildar Basharat Ali, Police Constable Saleem Khan and four other soldiers.

Ismail Shah s/o Nek Badshah

The convict was involved in the killing of Naib Subedar Nasim Khan and an attack on armed forces.

Fazal Muhammad s/o Abdul Mateen

The convict was involved in attacks on armed forces, resulting in deaths of Naib Subedar Fateh Muhammad, Havildar Pervez Iqbal, Havildar Basharat Ali and five other soldiers.

Hazrat Ali s/o Muhammad Ali

The convict was involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies, leading to the death of Havildar Wahab Ali and three other soldiers.

Habib Ullah s/o Anwar Baig

The convict was involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies, resulting in the death of a police constable and injuries to another official. He was also involved in the destruction of three CD Shops in Akora Khattak.

Military courts

Pakistan had legalised military court trials of terror suspects for a period of two years in January 2015, soon after terrorists killed 144 people, mostly children, at an Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar.

Military courts had been disbanded owing to a sunset clause on January 7 but resumed operations after Pakistan Army Act 2017 and the 28th Constitutional Amendment Bill came into force late March.