Pims reopens bone marrow transplant centre following CJP's deadline

Haseeb BhattiUpdated April 02, 2018

The Bone Marrow Transplant Centre (BMTC) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) reopened on Monday hours after Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar gave a deadline to the authorities.

Pims spokesperson Dr Wasim Khawaja informed DawnNewsTV that two patients have been admitted at the centre after it was reopened.

Earlier in the day, the CJP had ordered BMTC to be reopened by 4pm today.

Last week, parents of children with thalassaemia had urged the chief justice to take notice of the imminent closing down of the BMTC at Pims, saying that hospital staff had not been paid their salaries since July 2017 and were told that their contracts would not be extended due to administrative issues.

On March 29, Justice Nisar had taken a suo motu notice and ordered the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) to submit a report within three days.

In today's hearing, the CJP had directed Pims authorities to pay the staff's outstanding dues and reinstate employees who have been dismissed, adding that the existing staff would continue working until new appointments are made.

Justice Nisar had also ordered that new staff be appointed through the Public Service Commission.

When the chief justice asked why the BMTC was being closed, Dr Amjad from Pims told the court that the step was taken after two doctors and a nurse were not offered permanent positions.

Dr Amjad said that the hospital authorities had written to CADD 13 times but the department had not offered permanent positions to the staff members.

The CJP regretted that the court had to perform the functions of the executive as well. He added that the judiciary would not have to interfere in state matters if the government would do its job.

"Does the Supreme Court have to do everything?" he asked. "People say we are sacrificing our job. I don't even take my weekends off."

Additional reporting by Wajeeha Khanain

Comments (3)

Love Pakistan
Apr 02, 2018 02:35pm

Well done Sir. People of Pakistan are standing with and appreciate your sacrifices. These corrupt mafia have no concerns about the people

Naeem
Apr 02, 2018 04:07pm

really a humble soul!!!

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 02, 2018 04:52pm

Now the centre is opened, let's make sure, it's fully functional without any delays or obstecles created by management. The question is: who will monitor and make sure it works satisfactorily on a regular basis?

