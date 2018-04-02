CJP orders reopening of Pims bone marrow transplant centre by 4pm

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday ordered Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) authorities to reopen the Bone Marrow Transplant Centre (BMTC) by 4pm today.

Last week, parents of children with thalassaemia had urged the chief justice to take notice of the imminent closing down of the BMTC at Pims, saying that hospital staff had not been paid their salaries since July 2017 and were told that their contracts would not be extended due to administrative issues.

On March 29, Justice Nisar took suo motu notice and ordered the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) to submit a report within three days.

In today's hearing, the CJP directed Pims authorities to pay the staff's outstanding dues and reinstate employees who have been dismissed, and said that existing staff would continue working until new appointments are made.

Justice Nisar also ordered that new staff be appointed through the Public Service Commission.

When the chief justice asked why the BMTC was being closed, Dr Amjad from Pims told the court that the step was taken after two doctors and a nurse were not offered permanent positions.

Dr Amjad said that the hospital authorities had written to CADD 13 times but the department had not offered permanent positions to the staff members.

The CJP regretted that the court had to perform the functions of the executive as well. He added that the judiciary would not have to interfere in state matters if the government would do its job.

"Does the Supreme Court have to do everything?" he asked. "People say we are sacrificing our job. I don't even take my weekends off."