Neither Pemra nor Ministry of Information have ordered Geo's suspension, clarifies Ahsan Iqbal

Dawn.comUpdated April 02, 2018

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday expressed concern over the suspension of Geo News in certain parts of the country, clarifying neither Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) nor the Ministry of Information had issued any directions for its suspension.

"Only Pemra has the right to suspend a channel," Iqbal said, adding that he had checked with the authority as well as the Ministry of Information, both of whom denied issuing any directions to cable operators to take Geo News off air.

"This has been brought to the notice of the prime minister as well and a high-level session has been called because [if this continues] questions would be raised regarding the transparency and fairness of General Elections."

The Geo News website has been running a message on its homepage reminding viewers that access to information is their fundamental right and requesting them to inform the media house if they are not receiving the channel's transmissions.

Senior anchor Talat Hussain on Sunday shared via a Tweet that the channel has been suspended in several cities including Karachi, Lahore and Multan.

"Cable operators say they are forced to do it. Government powerless. Financial choking, woes of workers is part of the worst, most blatant censorship we have faced in recent times."

