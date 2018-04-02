Protest held over 7-year-old girl's alleged rape, murder in Faisalabad

A protest erupted in Faisalabad's Jaranwala tehsil on Monday after a minor girl was found murdered — allegedly after being sexually assaulted — in a field a day earlier.

A large number of civil society activists, area residents and relatives of the victim took part in the demonstration and forcibly closed shops in Jaranwala. Many lawyers boycotted court proceedings to take part in the protest.

Police were called in to control the situation after the protesters resorted to vandalism. They raised slogans against the police and charged at a bus of Punjab police with sticks.

The funeral prayers of the 7-year-old girl were attended by hundreds of residents at Kachery Chowk.

A first information report (FIR) of the girl's murder was registered on a complaint of her father, who suspected that his daughter was sexually assaulted before being strangled.

The report of a postmortem examination performed on the child is awaited. According to police, the report will reveal whether she was subjected to rape or not.